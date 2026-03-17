MCS Recycle acquires four material recovery facilities from DTG Recycle

MCS Recycle acquires the following WA facilities from DTG Recycle: DTG-Hudson, Seattle; DTG-Renton; DTG-Redmond, and DTG-Maltby.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCS Recycle (“MCS” or “the Company”), a leading construction and demolition recycling company with operations concentrated in the greater Seattle area of Washington State, announced today the acquisition of 4 new material recovery facilities formerly operated by DTG Recycle, and the significant expansion of its recycling services in the City of Seattle, Renton and into Snohomish County.“My entire team is excited to take this next step in MCS Recycle’s growth,” says Michael Sheldon, CEO of MCS Recycle. “Every investment we make is guided by our core values. As we grow, we remain focused on protecting our people, partnering closely with our customers, and helping our region recycle more to secure our future.”This acquisition will allow MCS to service new areas and customers and increase its overall presence in the greater Seattle region. For further information about MCS Recycle and the services they offer, visit https://mcsrecycle.com/

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