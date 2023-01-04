DTG Recycle Acquires Seattle Area Container Hauler KT Recycling & Container
EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of commercial, industrial, construction, and demolition waste in the Pacific Northwest, acquires substantially all assets of KT Recycling & Container (“KT Recycling”). KT Recycling, based in Seattle, WA, operates a fleet of recycling containers in King and Snohomish counties.
DTG Recycle continues growing its container and trucking divisions, offering customers the most comprehensive container and transportation services in the Pacific Northwest. “We are excited to continue KT Recycling’s commitment to excellent customer service and to offer existing customers additional products and services, including sweeper trucks and portable toilets,” says Erin Gagnon, DTG Recycle’s Chief of Transformation.
DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
John Martin
DTG Recycle continues growing its container and trucking divisions, offering customers the most comprehensive container and transportation services in the Pacific Northwest. “We are excited to continue KT Recycling’s commitment to excellent customer service and to offer existing customers additional products and services, including sweeper trucks and portable toilets,” says Erin Gagnon, DTG Recycle’s Chief of Transformation.
DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
John Martin
DTG Recycle
+1 425-549-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn