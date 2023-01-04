Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,061 in the last 365 days.

DTG Recycle Acquires Seattle Area Container Hauler KT Recycling & Container

DTG Recycle Logo

BOTHELL, WA, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of commercial, industrial, construction, and demolition waste in the Pacific Northwest, acquires substantially all assets of KT Recycling & Container (“KT Recycling”). KT Recycling, based in Seattle, WA, operates a fleet of recycling containers in King and Snohomish counties.

DTG Recycle continues growing its container and trucking divisions, offering customers the most comprehensive container and transportation services in the Pacific Northwest. “We are excited to continue KT Recycling’s commitment to excellent customer service and to offer existing customers additional products and services, including sweeper trucks and portable toilets,” says Erin Gagnon, DTG Recycle’s Chief of Transformation.

DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG’s in house CDL driver training school; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.

John Martin
DTG Recycle
+1 425-549-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

DTG Recycle Acquires Seattle Area Container Hauler KT Recycling & Container

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.