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Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings Canceled Today

MARYLAND, March 16 - For Immediate Release: Monday, March 16, 2026

Due to the severe storms expected across Montgomery County and the Washington metropolitan area this afternoon, the joint Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. and the PHP meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. are canceled.

The following items for committee work sessions will be rescheduled: the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Western County Recreation Center; the FY27-32 CIP for Recreation and Agriculture Land Preservation projects; and the proposed designation of the Rose-Budd House to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation.

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Release ID: 26-100
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926

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Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings Canceled Today

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