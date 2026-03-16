Tribute to John O

Tributes have been paid to long-time NUJ and pioneering industrial activist John O, who died aged 82 in February following a long battle with illness.

John officially changed his surname to "O" by deed poll in solidarity with those seeking asylum in Britain. He spent his life campaigning for justice, not only for those seeking asylum but also for those in prison - whatever the charge - and for whom he wrote a regular newsletter.

John O was coordinator for No deportations – Residence Papers for All, a campaign group for educating the public on immigration, asylum and anti-deportation issues. He was responsible for putting together compelling bulletins bringing together news articles and views from different individuals, organisations and campaigns working in the field.

In 1996 he founded the non-political, non-funded Miscarriages of Justice UK (MOJUK) to keep alive the stories of those people in prisons who are campaigning against a miscarriage of justice.

A strong member of the anti-fascist movement, John often described how he drove a bus to help during the mass picket of the Saltley Gate coke works in Birmingham where thousands of striking miners and engineers scored what is now regarded as a historic victory in industrial relations. The miners, gathering from all over the country, closed the works and went on to win wage rises of more than 40 per cent.

John rarely missed a meeting of the Birmingham & Coventry branch despite his deteriorating health. He was a delegate to the NUJ Delegate Meeting on several occasions as well as being a supporter of the National Coalition of Anti-Deportation Campaigns.

Chris Morley, Northern & Midlands Organiser, said:

“On first meeting, John O could seem austere and imposing but he was very generous of spirit and loyal to the NUJ and labour movement and it was always good to hear his informed opinions on any given dispute or progressive issue.

“He was a solid trade unionist, generous of his time to our movement and courageous in his own life battling cancer and progressive cognitive problems for a few of his last years.”

Barbara Goulden, Birmingham and Coventry branch chair, said:

"John was a fierce fighter for justice for adults and children in poverty and one of our most loyal members. He was also delightfully eccentric with his Mohican style haircuts and wearing the occasional string vest. His LinkedIn account gave a clue to his playful humour too. Under the section ‘languages’, aside from English he declared: Effin & Blinding – professional working proficiency.

“With his surname change John O may have given the odd bank manager cause for concern when signing cheques but nobody had any doubt that his heart was in the right place. He was known to cycle to hospital for a dose of chemotherapy before jumping back on his bike to get back home in time to join the monthly branch Zoom meeting.”

John was also a delegate to the West Midlands Pensioners' Convention (WMPC) where, after hearing of his death, fellow members held a minute's silence in his honour at their March meeting.

Delegates recalled their favourite stories about John. He was always up for militant action. An incident during their campaign to keep free TV licences for the over 75s was recalled with amusement.

WMPC were picketing the BBC Mailbox studios and John was arguing strongly they should occupy the building and hold a sit-down protest. Just as he was urging them to 'blockade the building', BBC staff came out and invited the pickets inside for a cup of tea and sit down – then proceeded to listen to their grievances - much to John's annoyance!

John's funeral is due to take place in Birmingham on 30 March with more details to be announced soon.

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