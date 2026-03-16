MoBoo by CLCD Launches Version 4 with AI-Powered Recommendations and Enhanced Personalization for Emerging Young Readers

MoBoo by CLCD launches Version 4 with AI-powered recommendations, enhanced personalization, and a new focus on independent young readers ages 16-25.

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoBoo by CLCD, the global reading platform designed to connect readers with books they will enjoy, announced the release of MoBoo Version 4 over the weekend, introducing stronger AI-powered recommendations, enhanced personalization, and a refined user experience shaped by audience behavior following the deployment of Version 3.The new release marks an important evolution in MoBoo's product direction. After the launch of Version 3, the company identified a growing segment of users, particularly those between 16 and 25 years of age, who were using the platform to read for themselves rather than primarily as parents or caregivers guiding children's reading. Version 4 was developed in response to that insight and reflects a focused effort to strengthen product-market fit while continuing to serve family reading needs."Version 4 represents an important product pivot for MoBoo," said Dr. Ajay Gupte, President of CLCD, LLC. "Following the deployment of Version 3, we detected that many of our newer users, especially those between 16 and 25 years of age, were engaging with MoBoo as readers for themselves. That was an important signal for us. With Version 4, we have strengthened the AI drivers behind our recommendation engine to better serve these users while continuing to support parents and children. The goal is to help every user discover books that are more relevant to their interests, reading patterns, and personal reading journey."MoBoo Version 4 includes:• AI-powered recommendations designed to improve book discovery by aligning suggestions more closely with user interests and reading behavior• Enhanced personalization for independent readers as well as families using the platform• A refined user experience based on observed post-Version 3 usage patterns• Improved support for emerging young readers seeking engaging, self-directed reading experiencesMoBoo continues to expand its role as a reader-focused platform that combines book discovery, personalization, and reading engagement for users across global markets. The Version 4 release reflects the company's ongoing effort to respond to real user behavior and build a more relevant, scalable reading experience.About MoBoo (moboo.com)MoBoo is CLCD's global reading platform designed to help readers discover books they will love. With AI-powered recommendations, personalized book discovery, and features built to support both family reading and independent readers, MoBoo connects users worldwide with meaningful and enjoyable reading experiences.About CLCD (clcd.com)CLCD, LLC is the creator of the Children's Literature Comprehensive Database, a trusted source of professional reviews, awards information, and evaluative data for children's and young adult books. For decades, CLCD has supported libraries, schools, educators, and book professionals with tools that strengthen book discovery, collection development, and informed reading decisions.

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