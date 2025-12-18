ChildrensLit Launches New Publisher and Indie Author Programs, Expanding Global Access Through MoBoo

ChildrensLit introduces new programs for publishers and indie authors, expanding global book discovery and sales through the MoBoo reading app.

SOMERS POINT, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChildrensLit , a CLCD company and one of the largest professional review sources of children’s books worldwide, today announced the launch of its new Publisher Program and Indie Author Program, creating a direct pathway for publishers and independent creators to showcase and sell their books globally through the MoBoo reading platform.As the second-largest professional review source dedicated exclusively to children’s literature, ChildrensLit has long been trusted by educators, librarians, families, and young readers for authoritative, high-quality book evaluations. The new programs expand that trusted ecosystem by enabling publishers and indie authors to reach broader audiences and engage directly with readers worldwide.Through the new programs, participating publishers and indie authors can list their titles for sale on MoBoo ( https://www.moboo.com ), a CLCD company and a global children’s reading app used by parents and young readers to discover, access, and enjoy books. MoBoo currently serves users in nearly 200 countries, with strong adoption in emerging and underserved reading communities.“ChildrensLit has always focused on helping great children’s books find the right audiences,” said Dr. Ajay Gupte, President of CLCD. “By connecting our trusted review platform with MoBoo’s global reading ecosystem, we are creating meaningful new opportunities for publishers and indie authors while expanding access to quality children’s literature for children and families worldwide.”The Publisher Program is designed for traditional and independent publishing houses seeking professional reviews, enhanced discoverability, and direct access to MoBoo’s growing global audience. The Indie Author Program provides independent authors and illustrators with a structured, credible pathway to gain visibility alongside traditionally published titles, supported by ChildrensLit’s established review infrastructure.Together, ChildrensLit and MoBoo form a vertically integrated ecosystem that supports children’s books from evaluation and discovery through engagement and purchase, all within a trusted, child-focused environment.Publishers and authors interested in participating can learn more and apply at https://www.childrenslit.com ________________________________________About ChildrensLitChildrensLit is a leading professional review source for children’s and young adult books. A CLCD company, ChildrensLit provides trusted reviews, awards data, and book discovery tools used by families, educators, and young readers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.childrenslit.com About CLCDChildren’s Literature Comprehensive Database (CLCD) is a global leader in children’s literature data, reviews, and analytics, serving schools, libraries, publishers, and families for over 25 years. Learn more at https://www.clcd.com About MoBooMoBoo is a global children’s reading app developed by CLCD that helps parents and young readers discover books they will enjoy, offering free, subscription, and publisher-supported access to reading across nearly 200 countries. Learn more at https://www.moboo.com

