Overnight closures on northbound I-5 in Tumwater

TUMWATER – Travelers on northbound Interstate 5 will soon see a new electronic sign above the highway at Tumwater Boulevard in Thurston County.

A weekend of overnight closures is needed to remove the old sign and lift the new 1,900-pound sign into place.

Overnight Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close all lanes of northbound I-5 at Tumwater Boulevard from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Northbound I-5 will reduce to a single lane approaching exit 101 for Tumwater Boulevard. Travelers will use that single lane to detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at Tumwater Boulevard.

Tumwater Boulevard overpass closure

Both directions of Tumwater Boulevard over I-5 will also close during the work:

Westbound Tumwater Boulevard will close at the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Eastbound Tumwater Boulevard will close at Littlerock Road.

Southbound I-5 travelers using exit 101 will detour to Littlerock Road.

All southbound l-5 lanes will remain open.

The highway closure ensures no vehicles will travel directly below the work zone on Tumwater Boulevard, where crews will use a large truck and crane to maneuver the massive sign into place.

WSDOT needs help from travelers:

Consider rescheduling discretionary trips around work hours.

Add extra time to help prevent delays.

Expect reduced speeds and congestion approaching the work zone.

More lane closures ahead

From Monday, March 23 through Thursday, March 26, northbound I-5 travelers can also expect overnight single lane closures at the Tumwater Boulevard overpass from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning while crews complete electrical work for the new sign.

Electronic highway signs on state roads are managed by regional Traffic Management Centers. The signs help inform drivers of incidents, travel times, detours, road conditions, and other useful travel information.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Thurston County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.