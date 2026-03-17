Doodle Labs Introduces Sense-EW to Advance Link Assurance in Contested Environments

Doodle Labs

ense EW is purpose-built for this new era of autonomy, and Doodle Labs is proud to continue supporting OEMs and operators in this evolving world.” — Ashish Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doodle Labs , a leader in resilient connectivity for autonomous systems in defense and commercial markets, today launched Sense EW, a new set of Electronic Warfare Resilience capabilities designed to help drone OEMs assure mission-critical communications links in contested environments.Electronic warfare now shapes how drones operate in real-world scenarios, with jamming, congestion, spoofing and GNSS degradation now common in operating theaters. Doodle Labs radios have been deployed in battlefield environments where congested spectrum and active interference are routine realities. This new release delivers integrated software and hardware capabilities that strengthen communications links in contested environments while protecting both operators and drone systems.“Unmanned systems are becoming central to battlefield operations, and live theater environments point to a future where drones are deployed at scale and rely on stable communications in extremely challenging RF conditions,” said Ashish Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs. “Missions fail when links fail, so we’re delivering Sense EW to be a comprehensive solution that provides maximum tactical advantage to systems being deployed in contested environments. This package is designed to ensure reliable delivery of critical data while protecting the systems and the operators.”As defense operations continue to adopt the use of unmanned systems, mission success now hinges on whether warfighters can retain control over their drones, and if critical data can move securely across the battlefield in any condition.Sense EW is built around Link Assurance to address this key challenge. The release combines resilient radios with adaptive link intelligence that allows the system to adjust routing, priorities, and network behavior as conditions deteriorate.Sense EW advances Link Assurance across three areas that build on top of each other to deliver a powerful solution:Anti-Detection and Anti-Interception: Sense EW incorporates multiband coverage and specialized radio capabilities that reduce the likelihood that communications links can be detected or intercepted. Lowering the RF signature helps limit exposure for both the unmanned platform and the operator in contested environments.Anti-Jamming Resilience: When interference or deliberate jamming occurs, Sense EW adapts to changing RF conditions to help preserve critical communications links. These capabilities help maintain control and data transmission so operations can continue even in the face of enemy countermeasures.Adaptive Link Intelligence: Sense EW prioritizes mission-critical communications and dynamically adjusts network behavior in real time. By intelligently managing traffic and link performance, the system maintains control and preserves critical data flows while allowing communications performance to degrade gracefully under sustained interference.“Drone OEMs are increasingly being asked to respond to new programs like the currently active American Drone Dominance program, that seek to scale production of affordable, attritable drones,” added Parikh. “Communications must now perform reliably across larger fleets and operate in contested environments. Sense EW is purpose-built for this new era of autonomy, and Doodle Labs is proud to continue supporting OEMs and operators in this evolving world.”For more information about Sense EW and specific capabilities, visit https://doodlelabs.com/capabilities/electronic-warfare/ About Doodle LabsDoodle Labs is the global leader in resilient wireless networking for drones, robots, and autonomous systems. The company’s Mesh Rider and Sense technologies deliver secure, long-range, and high-throughput connectivity that keeps autonomous platforms connected in the most challenging environments. Doodle Labs products are NDAA-compliant, manufactured through trusted global partners, and proven in field deployments across defense, industrial, and commercial applications. With headquarters in the United States and offices worldwide, Doodle Labs is building the communications infrastructure that powers the connected future of autonomy. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com

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