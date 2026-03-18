Sandfly Security and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Agentless Linux EDR to the Public Sector

Sandfly and Carahsoft partner to bring agentless Linux EDR to the public sector

Agentless Linux Security Now Available to Government Agencies and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Sandfly's agentless approach reduces operational risk, preserves performance and simplifies deployments across large, distributed environments.” — Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandfly Security , provider of agentless Linux endpoint detection and response, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Sandfly’s Master Government Aggregator, making the company’s innovative agentless Linux EDR platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts."We are partnering with Carahsoft to bring agentless Linux security to Government agencies and critical infrastructure operators," said Craig Rowland, CEO, Sandfly Security. "Traditional agent-based EDR creates performance and stability risks that mission-critical environments cannot accept. Through Carahsoft's extensive contract vehicles and Public Sector expertise, we can help organizations protect their Linux infrastructure without operational risks or the hassle of managing agents across complex environments."Eliminating Operational Risk in Government Linux and Mission-Critical EnvironmentsGovernment agencies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and critical infrastructure operators rely on Linux systems, spanning modern cloud deployments to legacy infrastructure more than a decade old. Traditional security agents often consume significant CPU resources, introduce kernel-level stability risks and frequently prove ineffective in air-gapped, embedded and classified environments where Linux security vulnerabilities are most critical.Sandfly Security delivers comprehensive Linux threat detection and incident response without the use of endpoint agents. The platform deploys instantly across any Linux distribution, eliminating the need for kernel drivers and avoiding compatibility issues or performance impact.This agentless architecture operates effectively in environments where traditional EDR solutions fall short, including isolated networks, embedded control systems and sensitive installations where system stability is non-negotiable. Sandfly functions entirely within the customer's security perimeter, without requiring internet access or sending data to external parties, including air-gapped environments. Its advanced threat hunting identifies attacker tactics across MITRE ATT&CK techniques, while SSH key tracking and drift detection enable continuous monitoring without operational overhead. As a result, Sandfly is well suited for mission-critical environments that cannot assume the risks associated with agent-based security.“Sandfly Security delivers advanced Linux threat detection and response capabilities for Government agencies and critical infrastructure operators," said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “The company’s agentless approach reduces operational risk, preserves performance and simplifies deployments across large, distributed environments. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Sandfly Security to expand Public Sector access to its scalable, enterprise-grade cybersecurity platform.”Sandfly Security’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or SandflySecurity@carahsoft.com; or download the solution brief, Advantages of Agentless Linux EDR, to learn about the key benefits of Sandfly’s agentless approach. Explore Sandfly Security’s solutions here.About SandflySandfly Security delivers agentless Linux security instantly across all Linux systems without traditional endpoint agent risks. Sandfly automatically hunts for intruders, discovers SSH key abuse, and finds suspicious activity from common and novel exploits. Built by Linux experts, Sandfly gives visibility where EDR agents fail, and does it with compatibility, performance, and safety where it matters most. Backed by cybersecurity veterans and advisors including Ron Gula (Gula Tech Adventures) and Rob Joyce (former Head of Tailored Access Operations, NSA), Sandfly protects telecommunications providers, energy companies, universities, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators. Learn more at www.sandflysecurity.com ContactLaura Bednashlbednash@sandflysecurity.comAbout Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions PortfolioCarahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com ContactMary Lange(703) 230-7434PR@carahsoft.com

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