Sandfly Security Collaborates with DigitalOcean on Agentless Linux Security for Modern Cloud Environments

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandfly Security today announced a new DigitalOcean Droplet 1-Click solution in the DigitalOcean Marketplace , delivering agentless intrusion detection and incident response to Linux customers. Users can quickly and easily create a Sandfly Security Droplet within their DigitalOcean infrastructure, helping to provide enhanced Linux security without the performance impact of traditional agent-based solutions.“Sandfly is one of the most exciting pieces of security tech I’ve seen recently. We’re excited to not only be a customer but also offer an integrated solution to our customers through the DigitalOcean Marketplace. This technology addresses Linux security in a really novel and compelling way,” said Timothy Lisko, Deputy CISO at DigitalOcean.Craig Rowland, CEO of Sandfly Security, emphasized the significance of bringing their technology to the DigitalOcean platform: "This collaboration brings our agentless Linux security to DigitalOcean customers, addressing the visibility and protection gaps in Linux environments without the stability and performance risks of traditional agents. Linux powers everything from cloud infrastructure to embedded systems, but requires fundamentally different security tactics than Windows-based solutions. With DigitalOcean, we're delivering immediate protection for the entire Linux ecosystem - helping to eliminate compatibility headaches, performance impacts, and deployment complexity."Linux Security Challenges:Linux powers modern cloud infrastructure, requiring specialized security approaches:- Helping to Secure Complex Environments: Protection for cloud droplets to containerized applications- Helping to Reduce Operational Risk: Avoiding agent-related performance impacts- Overcoming Expertise Shortages: Addressing Linux security with limited resourcesSandfly: Agentless Linux Security, Drama Free:Sandfly delivers compatible, fast, and safer agentless Linux security for all Linux systems including those in critical environments.With Sandfly, DigitalOcean customers can:- Add scalable Linux monitoring with one-click deployment- Deploy non-disruptive security for critical Linux assets- Protect workloads, VMs, network devices, appliances, IoT, OT and moreKey Benefits:- Compatible: Works across cloud Droplets, network appliances and embedded systems- Fast: Quick deployment with minimal configuration- Safe: No kernel integration or agents means no stability issuesGetting Started:For complete instructions and deployment options, visit the Sandfly Security listing in the DigitalOcean Marketplace. Professional plans start at 10 hosts. Create your Sandfly Security Droplet 1-Click today: https://marketplace.digitalocean.com/apps/sandflysecurity?utm_medium=partner&utm_source=sandfly_security&utm_campaign=partner_press_release About Sandfly:Sandfly Security delivers an agentless Linux security platform designed specifically for mission- critical systems. Instantly deployable with advanced threat detection, incident response, and forensics capabilities, Sandfly eliminates the operational risks and poor visibility that’s associated with traditional agent-based approaches. For more information, visit sandfly.com.

