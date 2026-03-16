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2024-2026 Report

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to present the 2024-2026 Report. This report highlights the agency’s accomplishments, programs, and initiatives in service to Louisiana’s veteran community. Click the link below to view the full report.

2024 – 2026 REPORT

 

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2024-2026 Report

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