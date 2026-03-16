Ritaann's Ride for Veterans with Brain Injury

Ritaann's Ride in 2025 Vets Unite in 2025

Vietnam Era Navy Veteran and Brain Injury Survivor to Lead 10-Hour Bicycle Ride in Support of Brain Injury Awareness Month and Veterans with TBI

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ritaann Schultz, a 71-year-old Vietnam Era Navy Veteran, brain injury survivor, and longtime advocate for individuals with brain injuries, will once again take to her bicycle in support of brain injury awareness, improved diagnosis of Veterans with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), and functional therapies to improve their recovery. This year, Schultz is planning a powerful 10-hour endurance ride at Flatwoods Conservation Park, located in Tampa, Florida.On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, her ride is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 a.m. and will continue for 10 hours, showcasing Schultz’s unwavering commitment to advocacy, service, and awareness. Supporters are encouraged to make a donation, or make a sponsor donation, with both corporations and individuals invited to contribute.All funds raised through the ride will benefit Brain Injury Florida, a nonprofit, tax exempt organization serving the needs of Floridians impacted by brain injury. Proceeds specifically earmarked will be used to support veterans living with brain injuries across the state of Florida.Schultz brings both lived experience and national leadership to her advocacy. She is a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran and brain injury survivor, and currently serves as the National Chairperson for Traumatic Brain Injury with Commanders Coalition, where she works tirelessly to elevate awareness, improve access to resources, and support those affected by traumatic and acquired brain injuries.This year’s ride will be held in conjunction with the Brain Injury Awareness Walk at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, beginning at 11:00a.m., further emphasizing the connection between brain injury awareness and care for Veterans with TBI “Brain injuries impact thousands of veterans and their families every year,” said Schultz. “This ride is about honoring their service, raising awareness, and ensuring they have access to the resources and support they deserve.”Community members, businesses, and supporters are encouraged to take part by spreading awareness of the challenges of recovering from a TBI, making a donation to promote services, or attending the awareness walk. Together, these efforts aim to shine a light on brain injury challenges while directly supporting veterans in need.For more information on pledging, sponsorship opportunities, or supporting brain injury programs for veterans, please visit Brain Injury Florida’s website (braininjuryfl.org) or follow their social media channels.

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