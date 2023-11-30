Brain Injury Florida Announces The Inaugural Fundraising Race, 5K: Run, Walk & Roll
We’re excited to give our supporters a purpose to be active in this cooler weather, and to support a cause that helps almost 900,000 Floridians living with Brain Injury.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Injury Florida (BIF) announced recently the kick-off of their inaugural fundraising race, 5K: Run, Walk & Roll, taking place in Orlando on January 27, 2024. Brain Injury Florida is a chartered state affiliate of the Brain Injury Association of America, which works to provide advocacy, support, and education to those affected by brain injury and their caregivers.
The 5k: Run, Walk & Roll race will be the first active charity event the non-profit has held to help drive public awareness of the foundation and its goals, after launching in March of 2023.
“We’re excited to give our supporters a purpose to be active in this cooler weather, and to support a cause that helps almost 900,000 Floridians living with Brain Injury,” says Denny Armington, BIF Board President. “When a brain injury happens, there’s so much information out there which can be overwhelming. This event will allow us to develop a support line for caregivers and survivors to reach out to when they need information.”
Over 225,000 brain injuries are sustained each year by children and adults. Of that number, 28,337 injuries are Floridians 19 years old and younger, who have acquired a sports-related brain injury each year. Although the injury is not visible, it is a life-long disease that impacts each person in a different way. No two brain injuries are the same, so finding the right treatment and care team is important for lifetime rehabilitation.
Registrations for In-Person Participants
Kodi Churchhill, a brain injury survivor living in the Orlando area, uses running as a therapeutic activity.
“When I run, it’s how I manage my stress and anxiety,” Kodi said. “I am an emotional person, and I am also very hard on myself. When I need a boost of self-confidence or have a rough day, running has the power to change your mind by releasing endorphins. The longer runs are peaceful to me.”
Kodi’s story of her long road to recovery was recently featured in Brain Injury Association of America’s “The Challenge” Magazine. Her determination and fighting spirit help her push through while running to combat anxiety, stress and symptoms of her brain injury like neurofatigue.
In-Person participants and survivors like Kodi are encouraged to register to guarantee their ticket and participation shirts will be available for pickup on the day of the race.
Registrations for Virtual Participants (Sponsor a Participant)
Tim Sorady is a Navy veteran and a brain injury survivor in Central Florida who’s story of recovery was also featured in “The Challenge” Magazine recently. Part of his recovery process included writing and publishing a book about the story of his journey, “It Will Never Happen to Me”.
Tim is a virtual participant sponsoring a volunteer runner on the day of the race. Through Tim’s sponsorship, an area youth will run as a tribute to Tim’s recovery journey and his commitment to helping Brain Injury Florida provide resources and advocacies to veterans and survivors like him.
“My life was given back to me as a gift, not to be wasted. Writing was a way for me to understand my injuries. I felt others could benefit and learn from my experiences. and the lessons learned. My book is one way for me to give back. Working with Brain Injury Florida is another way I can give back, making the road for future survivors a little easier.”
Companies, organizations, and families of survivors and those impacted by brain injury anywhere can virtually participate and receive a shirt and certificate of completion.
About Brain Injury Florida
Brain Injury Florida is the only non-profit in the state of Florida solely serving individuals who have sustained brain injuries, their family members, and professionals who treat them. Brain Injury Florida offers support groups, events for education training, and more.
For more information or to get involved, visit braininjuryFL.org or contact Denny Armington at 813-330-0183, info@braininjuryfl.org.
