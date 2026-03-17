Growing Interest in More Intentional Relationship Approaches Among Serious Daters

An increasing number of individuals seeking long-term relationships are exploring more structured and intentional ways of meeting a partner.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an increasingly digital dating landscape, a growing number of individuals seeking long-term relationships are exploring more intentional ways of meeting a partner. According to international matchmaker Florent Raimy, founder of Edwige International ( https://www.edwige-international.com ), this shift reflects a broader change in how serious daters approach relationships.Over recent years, Raimy has observed that many individuals contacting his agency have previously spent extended periods using various dating platforms before deciding to pursue a more structured and personalized approach.“Many of the individuals who reach out to us today have already explored modern dating platforms,” Raimy explains. “What we are seeing is a growing preference for a more intentional process, where compatibility, shared values, and long-term alignment are prioritized from the beginning.”While digital platforms have significantly expanded access to potential introductions, they also offer a wide range of experiences. For individuals seeking stability, clarity, and long-term commitment, some are now considering alternative approaches that provide a more focused and curated experience.This trend reflects a broader evolution in modern dating. As technology continues to shape how people meet, there is increasing interest in approaches that emphasize quality over quantity, deeper compatibility, and long-term vision.Raimy notes that this shift is particularly visible among professionals and individuals who are clear about their intention to build a lasting relationship.“Many are not necessarily looking for more options,” he says. “They are looking for the right alignment, and for a process that allows them to build something meaningful with the right person.”As a result, international matchmaking services are seeing renewed attention from individuals seeking a more structured and discreet approach to relationships, where introductions are made with long-term compatibility in mind.More information can be found at: https://www.edwige-international.com About Edwige InternationalEdwige International is a boutique international matchmaking agency founded by Florent Raimy. The firm specializes in connecting individuals seeking serious, family-oriented relationships through a highly personalized and discreet matchmaking process, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

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