Register March 16 for Callery pear buyback program in southeast Missouri.

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CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and Forrest Keeling Nursery to host a Callery Pear Buyback Event on April 21, from 3-6 p.m. at Cape Nature Center (2289 County Park Drive) in Cape Girardeau, Mineral Area College (5270 Flat River Road) in Park Hills, and at Southeast Missouri State University (2401 North Main Street) in Sikeston.

Callery (Bradford) pears are an ornamental species that folks have enjoyed for years. Despite their problematic issues, such as splitting in storms and an undesirable pungent aroma from the flowers, they are spreading throughout fields and forests. This spread is causing problems in urban and natural areas. Cutting down existing pear trees helps control these invasive populations and choosing native species supports natural ecosystems.

Participants who remove a Callery pear tree on their property will receive a free, native tree in return. To be eligible, participants must register online March 16 through April 16 and submit a photo of their cut down Callery pear. One free native tree per household will be provided to each registered participant at the pick-up event on April 21. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiB.

Mature Callery pear trees can reach heights of 30-40 feet, and their limbs generally grow vertically, forming a pyramid or egg shape. During their blooming period, often in early April, the trees will have very dense clusters of white flowers that cover the tree before leaves form. Learn more about Callery pear trees at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MJ.