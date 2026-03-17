Pervaziv AI Launches Cortex 3.0 in Chrome, Edge and Firefox - World’s First Cross-Browser/IDE AI Coding & Security Agent

Cortex 3.0 delivers AI-powered code generation, vulnerability scanning, Enterprise AI & DevSecOps integrations, extending platform’s reach from IDEs to browsers

SAN FANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI today announced the launch of Cortex 3.0, the world’s first cross-browser and cross-IDE AI coding and security agent, now available in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. Pervaziv AI’s products span over 1.75 million lines of code, while the browser-specific Cortex 3.0 module alone contributes 100,000 lines of carefully engineered code, enabling developers to leverage AI-assisted coding, security vulnerability scanning, and enterprise DevSecOps integrations directly in their browsers.

Cortex 3.0 builds on the platform’s existing IDE integrations — Visual Studio Code, Visual Studio, and JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA — creating a unified experience across six environments. Developers can generate code in 15+ programming languages, scan repositories for vulnerabilities, and receive AI-generated remediation suggestions, all while maintaining seamless connections with GitHub, Atlassian, Slack, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace.

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Installation and Usage

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Installing Cortex 3.0 is simple: one click is all it takes. Users can choose from Base, Premium, or Enterprise subscriptions, scaling dynamically to their needs. Once signed in, developers can:

- Receive AI-enhanced coding answers

- Scan files for security vulnerabilities with integrated reporting

- Connect to enterprise services for full DevSecOps context

- Retain or delete chat history for privacy and personalization

- Provide context directly from webpages to enrich coding and security insights

The familiar user interface mirrors IDE interactions, ensuring that developers can transition between browsers and IDEs seamlessly without learning a new workflow.

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Install Cortex 3.0 now in your favorite browser

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- Google Chrome Web Store:

-- https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/pervaziv-ai-cortex/pcemmflbhhepocihggbbcanednmamgeb

- Microsoft Edge Add-ons:

-- https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/pervaziv-ai-cortex/nnfgmeahponfcpfaehgglddihljdhaig

- Mozilla Firefox Add-ons:

-- https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/pervaziv-ai-cortex/

Cortex in Integrated Development Environments

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- Microsoft VSCode:

-- https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=PervazivAI.pervazivai-cortex

- Microsoft Visual Studio:

-- https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=PervazivAI.PervazivAICortex

- Jetbrains IntelliJ IDEA:

-- https://plugins.jetbrains.com/plugin/29664-pervaziv-ai-cortex

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Key Capabilities

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- AI Coding Assistance: Generate new code, refactor existing code, and receive step-by-step guidance in 15+ languages.

- Security Scanning: Perform vulnerability analysis with metrics and remediation suggestions.

- Enterprise Integrations: Connect with major developer platforms for unified workflow management.

- Context Awareness: Incorporate page or repository context into AI responses.

- Privacy & Personalization: Control chat retention and AI response personalization.

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Platform History and Evolution

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Cortex 3.0 is the latest milestone in a series of rapid releases that began with the launch of Cortex 1.0. Key historical highlights include:

- Cortex 1.0:

-- Initial Microsoft VSCode release with integrated coding and security workflows

- Cortex 1.5:

-- GitHub, Atlassian, Slack MCP agent integrations were added to provide additional context

- Cortex 1.6:

-- Support for Visual Studio in addition to VSCode to cater to Enterprise users

- Cortex 2.0:

-- Additional IDEs with with Jetbrains IntelliJ IDEA to support Java and Kotlin developers

- Cortex 2.1-2.2:

-- Enterprise connectivity, personalization, privacy, memory, and AI reasoning improvements to differentiate Cortex

- Cortex 2.5:

-- Expanded Enterprise AI connectivity and DevSecOps integrations, receiving wide attention on AP News, PRLog, and other outlets. Connectors for GitHub, Atlassian, Slack, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and web search were supported.

-- Citations:

--- https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/pervaziv-ai-announces-cortex-2-5-to-advance-enterprise-ai-developer-tools-and-cybersecurity-0b96ffa694da2acbe01fa1d39a02be13

--- https://cioinfluence.com/machine-learning/pervaziv-ai-announces-cortex-2-5-to-advance-enterprise-ai-developer-tools-and-cybersecurity

--- https://pervaziv.com/news-pervaziv-ai-announces-cortex-2-5-to-advance-enterprise-ai

--- https://pervaziv.com/blog-reimagine-enterprise-ai-with-cortex-2-5

- AI Code Review 2.0:

-- Released recently as a GitHub Action to automate repository‑wide security scanning and AI‑powered remediation, providing deep security insights and remediation workflows across enterprise codebases

-- Citations:

--- https://cioinfluence.com/machine-learning/pervaziv-ai-releases-ai-code-review-2-0-github-action-for-repository-wide-security-scanning-and-ai-powered-remediation/

--- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/898753639/pervaziv-ai-releases-ai-code-review-2-0-github-action-for-repository-wide-security-scanning-and-ai-powered-remediation

--- https://pervaziv.com/news-pervaziv-ai-releases-ai-code-review-2-0-github-action

--- https://pervaziv.com/blog-github-ai-code-review-2-0-with-repository-scan

- Cortex 3.0:

-- First cross-browser release with 100,000 lines of code dedicated to Chrome, Edge, and Firefox

Since its launch in August 2025, the platform has delivered 14 major releases, over 500 commits, and contributions from 10 engineers across 8 repositories, reflecting rapid iteration, extensive testing, and design partner feedback.

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Developer & Enterprise Benefits

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- AI Enhancements: Access vetted answers through Pervaziv AI’s LLM with backend validations

- Security Metrics: Comprehensive vulnerability reports for enterprise repositories

- Seamless Authentication: Trusted logins to enterprise services, maintaining workflow continuity

- Context-Rich Analysis: Send webpage or repository context to improve AI coding suggestions

Cortex 3.0 empowers developers and security teams to accelerate code delivery while reducing risk, bridging the gap between productivity and security in modern software development.

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Founder Quote

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“Developers no longer need to compromise between productivity and security,” said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI. “Cortex 3.0 brings AI coding intelligence, integrated security, and enterprise connectivity directly into browsers and IDEs, giving developers a seamless, unified workflow across all platforms.”

Cortex 3.0 embodies Pervaziv AI’s internal philosophy: “Browser is all you need”, emphasizing that developers can now perform AI-assisted coding and security tasks entirely in their browser while maintaining enterprise connectivity.

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Addressing the Rise of AI-Native Software Development

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The launch of Cortex 3.0 comes as enterprises increasingly adopt AI-assisted development workflows.

Organizations are seeking tools that combine:

- AI coding assistance

- Vulnerability detection

- Enterprise AI integration

- DevSecOps automation

Rather than relying on separate tools for each capability, Cortex addresses this need by providing an integrated platform where AI coding intelligence and cybersecurity insights operate together.

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Cortex Platform by the Numbers

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- Total Pervaziv AI’s products: 1.75M+ lines of code

- Cortex 3.0 browser module: 100k lines of code

- 14 product releases in 7 months

- 500+ commits in 8 repositories

- 10 engineers contributed

- 6 marketplaces supported

- 3 browsers + 3 IDEs

Availability

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Cortex 3.0 is available immediately through supported browser and IDE marketplaces.

Developers and organizations can learn more about Cortex here: https://pervaziv.com/cortex/, find the installation links from their start page: https://pervaziv.com/start-here.

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About Pervaziv AI

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Pervaziv AI is an enterprise technology company delivering AI developer tools, cybersecurity automation, and DevSecOps platforms designed to help organizations build secure, reliable, and scalable software.

The company’s solutions combine AI coding agents, vulnerability analysis, and operational insights to provide development and security teams with a unified view of software risk and productivity.

Pervaziv AI focuses on practical innovation, delivering tools that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise development and collaboration ecosystems.

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