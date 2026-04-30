Pervaziv AI Establishes Privacy First AI Standard with Cortex 3.7 Deep AI Privacy Scanner

New release embeds real time PII detection, file sanitization, and local data control into AI driven development workflows across multicloud environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI today announced the launch of Cortex 3.7, introducing its Deep AI Privacy Scanner, a breakthrough capability designed to embed privacy, security, and data control directly into AI driven development workflows.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI powered coding assistants, autonomous agents, and multicloud orchestration systems, the risk of exposing sensitive data ranging from API keys to personally identifiable information (PII) has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges in modern software development.

Cortex 3.7 addresses this challenge directly by ensuring that sensitive data is detected, analyzed, and controlled before it ever leaves the developer’s environment, redefining how organizations approach AI security.

Privacy First AI From Afterthought to Core Architecture

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Traditional approaches to AI security rely heavily on external scanning tools or post processing safeguards. Cortex 3.7 fundamentally changes this paradigm by integrating privacy protection directly into the AI interaction layer.

The Deep AI Privacy Scanner operates seamlessly within the Cortex chat and workflow environment, analyzing all outgoing context including code, messages, and attachments in real time.

This release introduces three tightly integrated privacy systems:

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1. Quick Scan

A lightweight, high speed scanner designed to instantly detect and redact common sensitive patterns such as API keys, tokens, passwords, private keys, database URLs, IP addresses, and email addresses.

2. Deep AI Privacy Scan

An advanced AI powered system that goes beyond pattern matching to identify nuanced and contextual PII across chat messages, files, and workflow inputs.

3. File Sanitizer

A robust sanitization engine capable of analyzing PDFs, images, and other attachments. It performs a two phase sanitization process to identify harmful content, remove sensitive information, and ensure safe downstream processing.

All three systems operate locally on the developer’s machine, ensuring that no sensitive data is transmitted externally during the scanning process.

Intelligent Control Without Workflow Disruption

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A defining feature of Cortex 3.7 is its ability to integrate privacy controls directly into developer workflows without adding friction.

When sensitive content is detected, Cortex intelligently prompts users with actionable choices:

• Cancel the operation

• Redact sensitive information

• Proceed with awareness

This real time decision layer gives developers precise control over their data while maintaining development velocity.

Unlike traditional security tools that operate as separate systems, the Deep AI Privacy Scanner is embedded within the existing Cortex experience, making privacy a natural extension of how developers interact with AI.

Built on a Foundation of Multi Agent Multicloud Intelligence

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The release of Cortex 3.7 builds upon the strong foundation established by Cortex 3.6, which introduced a multi model, multi agent, multicloud, and multimodal architecture.

Cortex enables organizations to orchestrate AI workflows across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, while leveraging multiple models and intelligent agents to automate complex tasks. The release brought together over 40 AI agents capable of handling more than 300 operational workflows using natural language, enabling teams to orchestrate development, cloud, and security tasks through a unified interface.

Cortex 3.6 also delivered significant performance improvements, reducing average response times from approximately 530 milliseconds to 82 milliseconds, a more than six times improvement in latency that enables faster, more responsive workflows at scale.

Recent enhancements in performance and memory efficiency further enable Cortex to support large scale workflows suitable for enterprise deployments.

Solving a Critical Enterprise Risk Data Exposure in AI Workflows

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As AI systems increasingly rely on contextual inputs including proprietary codebases, internal documentation, and user data, the risk of unintended data leakage has grown significantly.

Cortex 3.7 mitigates these risks by:

• Preventing sensitive data from being transmitted to external LLMs

• Ensuring third party tools cannot train on proprietary information

• Securing file based inputs such as PDFs and images

• Enabling privacy first AI policies at scale

Founder Vision Control, Security, and Scale

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“The future of Enterprise AI lies in its ability to operate across systems but equally in its ability to protect them,” said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI.

“With Cortex 3.7, we are making privacy and security first class citizens in every AI workflow. As organizations adopt agentic AI at scale, the question is no longer just what AI can do but how safely it can do it. Cortex ensures that innovation does not come at the cost of control.”

He added, “Our vision is to build a unified AI control layer where code, cloud infrastructure, and security are not separate silos, but part of a single intelligent system, secure by design and scalable by default.”

Key Benefits of Cortex 3.7

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• Privacy first architecture with fully local scanning

• Advanced PII detection using AI powered analysis

• Real time developer control over sensitive data exposure

• Secure file processing for attachments and contextual inputs

• Reduced risk of data leakage and unintended model training

• Seamless integration into developer workflows

The Bigger Picture

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Cortex 3.7 represents a shift from capability driven systems to control driven AI architectures. This is what the next phase of agentic AI looks like. Powerful. Scalable. Built with privacy at its core. Visit their website for more information https://pervaziv.com.

About Pervaziv AI

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Pervaziv AI is an enterprise technology company delivering AI developer tools, cybersecurity automation, and DevSecOps platforms designed to help organizations build secure, reliable, and scalable software.

The company’s solutions combine AI coding agents, vulnerability analysis, and operational insights to provide development and security teams with a unified view of software risk and productivity.

Pervaziv AI focuses on practical innovation, delivering tools that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise development and collaboration ecosystems.

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