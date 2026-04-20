Pervaziv AI Ushers Multicloud Environments into Agentic AI Era across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud with Cortex 3.5

Cortex 3.5 Multicloud Enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI, an Enterprise AI and Cybersecurity company building secure AI infrastructure for modern engineering teams, today announced the release of Cortex 3.5, a major milestone in the company’s roadmap toward enterprise-wide Agentic AI orchestration across multicloud environments.

Cortex 3.5 expands the platform to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, in addition to existing AWS capabilities, enabling enterprises to securely access infrastructure context, orchestrate workflows, and automate operations across the three leading cloud providers through a unified AI control layer.

This release significantly broadens Cortex’s enterprise intelligence footprint, introducing 40+ AI agents, 12+ enterprise connectors, and 300+ operational capabilities, creating one of the most comprehensive secure AI orchestration platforms available for software engineering and security operations teams.

Unified AI Control Layer for the Multicloud Enterprise

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Modern enterprises operate across fragmented environments spanning cloud infrastructure, developer platforms, communication systems, and security tooling. These disconnected systems often create operational inefficiencies, increase cognitive load for engineers, and introduce security blind spots.

Cortex 3.5 addresses this challenge by acting as a secure enterprise AI control layer, enabling organizations to query, manage, and automate actions across cloud infrastructure and development systems through a single conversational interface.

The platform integrates deeply with widely used enterprise tools including GitHub, Azure DevOps, Jira, Confluence, Slack, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Google Search, while expanding secure cloud interoperability to include:

Google Cloud Support

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Cortex 3.5 enables secure access and operational control across:

* Compute & Containers: Compute Engine, GKE, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions

* Data & Analytics: BigQuery, Dataflow, Dataproc, Pub/Sub, Cloud Composer

* AI/ML: Vertex AI, Vertex AI Search, Cloud GPUs, Dialogflow

* Storage & Databases: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, AlloyDB, Spanner, Bigtable, Firestore

* Networking & Security: VPC, IAM, Secret Manager, Cloud Armor

* Operations & Management: Cloud Logging, Monitoring, Trace, Asset Inventory, Resource Manager

* Developer Tools: Artifact Registry, Cloud Build, Database Migration Service

Microsoft Azure Support

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The release also adds support for:

* Azure Virtual Machines

* Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

* Azure Functions and App Service

* Azure SQL Database, Cosmos DB, Azure Database for PostgreSQL

* Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Search

* Azure Blob Storage and Azure Files

* Virtual Networks (VNet) and Network Security Groups (NSG)

Previously, Cortex 3.2 was released with popular cloud services from Amazon such as IAM, RDS, S3, CloudWatch, EC2, DynamoDB, VPC and others.

This multicloud support allows teams to securely manage infrastructure state, retrieve contextual insights, automate workflows, and integrate cloud intelligence directly into development and security processes.

From AI Assistance to AI Orchestration

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Cortex 3.5 reflects a broader shift in Enterprise AI from isolated coding assistants to fully integrated AI orchestration systems.

Rather than operating as a standalone tool, Cortex functions as an intelligent execution layer capable of coordinating actions across multiple systems while maintaining security, traceability, and control.

“The future of enterprise AI lies in its ability to operate across systems, not just within them,” said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI. “With Cortex 3.5, we are redefining how enterprises interact with software systems by unifying cloud, code, and security into a single AI-driven control layer that scales with the complexity of modern infrastructure.

With multicloud environments becoming the norm, teams need continuous visibility and the ability to act on infrastructure, code, and security signals in real time. Cortex brings this together through a system of AI agents that can reason over distributed context, execute tasks across platforms, and maintain auditable workflows. This allows organizations to reduce operational complexity while improving security posture and development velocity.

We’re focused on enabling a model where AI is not just assisting developers, but actively participating in secure software delivery and infrastructure operations in a controlled, transparent, and enterprise-ready manner.”

Security-First Design for Enterprise Adoption

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Cortex is built with a security-first architecture, ensuring that AI-driven workflows are reliable, auditable, and aligned with enterprise-grade requirements.

Key capabilities include:

* Secure Code Development: Generate and refine code aligned with best practices and security standards

* Vulnerability Assessment: Identify risks and provide actionable remediation guidance

* Infrastructure Automation: Execute and manage cloud operations across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

* Cross-Platform Integration: Unify workflows across development, collaboration, and cloud systems

* Auditable Execution: Maintain traceable and reproducible AI-assisted actions

Cortex also enhances situational awareness by incorporating real-time external context, enabling teams to respond quickly to emerging risks and operational changes.

Scaling Enterprise AI Across the Software Lifecycle

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As organizations scale AI adoption, the need for context-aware, interoperable, and secure AI systems becomes increasingly critical. Cortex 3.5 is designed to operate across the full software lifecycle, from development and deployment to monitoring and security operations.

By embedding infrastructure and operational context into AI workflows, Cortex enables:

* Faster development cycles

* Improved system reliability

* Reduced operational overhead

* Stronger security posture

This integrated approach allows teams to shift from reactive workflows to proactive, AI-driven operations.

Positioning for the Agentic AI Era

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Cortex 3.5 positions Pervaziv AI at the forefront of the Agentic AI transformation, where AI systems actively orchestrate tasks, manage workflows, and adapt to dynamic enterprise environments.

The platform’s multicloud capabilities reflect the reality of modern enterprise architectures, where organizations rely on multiple cloud providers and tools to operate at scale.

By unifying these environments under a single AI-driven control layer, Cortex enables enterprises to unlock new levels of efficiency, visibility, and security.

With this release, Pervaziv AI continues to advance toward its vision of becoming a foundational enterprise AI platform for software engineering and cybersecurity teams globally.

For more information, visit https://pervaziv.com

About Pervaziv AI

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Pervaziv AI is an enterprise technology company delivering AI developer tools, cybersecurity automation, and DevSecOps platforms designed to help organizations build secure, reliable, and scalable software.

The company’s solutions combine AI coding agents, vulnerability analysis, and operational insights to provide development and security teams with a unified view of software risk and productivity.

Pervaziv AI focuses on practical innovation, delivering tools that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise development and collaboration ecosystems.

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