Global Gaming Data Launches Nationwide Lottery Scratch Ticket Data With LottoEdge

FL Scratch Ticket Games

Digital publishers can now display interactive daily lottery scratch ticket data alongside traditional lottery draw game results in 44 U.S. states.

Combining scratch ticket insights with draw results, publishers now gain not only the most complete view of the U.S. lottery landscape, but also a content gold mine.” — Jared James

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Gaming Data, a leading provider of lottery results and lottery data , is pleased to announce they have completed the technical integration of the LottoEdge scratch ticket lottery data platform for U.S. scratch ticket games. This new scratch ticket data, which accompanies Global Gaming Data's traditional draw game lottery data, gives digital publishers across America the most comprehensive lottery player data platform ever assembled.Consumers can now access up to date information on scratch ticket games covering 44 U.S. states, including odds of winning, remaining prizes, prize payouts, and more."Partnering with LottoEdge and bringing their best of breed lottery scratch ticket data into our interactive lottery data systems is a game-changer for digital publishers looking to provide lottery players with the information they seek out every day," said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's CEO. "For consumers who play the lottery, either scratch ticket games of traditional draw games, this new product suite represents the best lottery results and information platform available in the United States," added Brier.The scratch ticket platform includes, where available:* Overall Game Odds – Chances of winning any prize* Remaining Prizes – Daily updates of unclaimed prizes* Prize Payout (Return to Player) – Percentage of game sales paid as prizesA link showing the U.S. lottery scratch ticket content platform can be seen here https://globalgamingdata.com/lottery “At LottoEdge, we’ve always focused on making scratch-off data actionable and easy to use," said Jared James, founder of LottoEdge. "By combining our scratch ticket insights with Global Gaming Data’s draw results, publishers now gain not only the most complete view of the U.S. lottery landscape, but also a content gold mine - an endless source of linkable content, insights, and social media material.”The senior management teams of Global Gaming Data and LottoEdge have a combined 30+ years of lottery data feed distribution in the U.S. and international markets, having delivered over 50 billion lottery related consumer interactions to date.Interested publishers can contact Jim Schonewolf, V.P. of licensing at Jim.Schonewolf@globalgamingdata.com for more information.About Global Gaming Data:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information, visit GlobalGamingData.comAbout LottoEdge:LottoEdge, LLC is a South Carolina based technology company founded by Jared James. The company is America’s leading provider of scratch-off lottery data, delivering transparency, accuracy and easy-to-use insights that help players make more informed play decisions. For more information, visit LottoEdge.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.