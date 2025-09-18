Global Gaming Data Adds Scratch Ticket Prize and Odds Platform To Their Lottery Results Feeds For Digital Publishers

Lottery Scratch Tickets Data

Global Gaming Data, in partnership with LottoEdge, integrates lottery scratch ticket odds and prize tracking data alongside U.S. lottery results data feeds.

Our lottery results content bundled with scratch ticket data makes for a powerful content platform for digital publishers, and provides the lottery playing public with a valuable daily resource.” — Jim Schonewolf, V.P. of Licensing

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Gaming Data , a leading provider of sports and lottery data products for digital publishers, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with LottoEdge to bring world class lottery scratch ticket information to digital publishers.Global Gaming Data provides world class lottery results data to digital media groups, covering close to 1,000 different lottery games in over 40 countries in real-time. The exclusive multi-year partnership with LottoEdge, America’s leading supplier of lottery scratch ticket data, gives Global Gaming Data’s digital media customers the most comprehensive suite of lottery data available for U.S. lottery players.“We are pleased to be able to be adding LottoEdge’s best-in-class lottery scratch ticket data to our lottery draw games results feeds” said John Brier, Managing Partner. “Our digital publishing partners will now have the most comprehensive U.S. lottery odds and results platform available, allowing them to attract more daily consumer interactions, which result in more revenue for our publishing partners,” added Brier.Lottery scratch tickets account for over 70% of all consumer related lottery purchases in the U.S., making the addition of scratch ticket data a win-win for digital publishers and the lottery playing audiences they serve. The new scratch ticket data set will be available in a bundle with the draw game results, in both turnkey HTML widgets for easy integration, and in XML feeds for custom configurations. The combined draw game and scratch tickets platform will be available for digital publishers in both English and Spanish language.“At LottoEdge, we’ve always focused on making scratch-off data actionable and easy to use," said Jared James, founder of LottoEdge. "By combining our scratch ticket insights with Global Gaming Data’s draw results, publishers now gain not only the most complete view of the U.S. lottery landscape, but also a content gold mine - an endless source of linkable content, insights, and social media material.”The scratch ticket platform will include, where available:* Best Overall Game Odds – Chances of winning any prize* Remaining Prize Updates – Daily tracking of unclaimed prizes* Prize Payout (Return to Player) – Percentage of game sales paid out as prizes* Odds to Win Claimers™ – Chances of winning prizes too big to cash in stores, requiring a visit to a lottery claim centerThe senior management teams of Global Gaming Data and LottoEdge have a combined 30+ years of lottery data feed distribution in the U.S. and international markets, having delivered over 50 billion lottery related consumer interactions to date.Interested publishers can contact Jim Schonewolf, V.P. of licensing at Jim.Schonewolf@globalgamingdata.com for more information.About Global Gaming Data:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information, visit GlobalGamingData.comAbout LottoEdge:LottoEdge, LLC is a South Carolina based technology company founded by Jared James. The company is America’s leading provider of scratch-off lottery data, delivering transparency, accuracy and easy-to-use insights that help players make smarter play decisions. For more information, visit LottoEdge.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.