Southbound SR 51 fully reopens following weekend closure

PHOENIX – A stretch of southbound State Route 51 reopened to traffic between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue early today (Monday, March 16) following a weekend closure for the start of a pavement improvement project.

Crews completed weekend work to remove a layer of older, worn asphalt along a section of southbound SR 51 south of Shea Boulevard. Anticipated right lane restrictions were not needed between 32nd Street and Northern Avenue. All on- and off-ramps in this stretch have reopened, including the southbound exit at Northern Avenue.

The $17.8 million SR 51 pavement improvement project is scheduled for completion this fall. In addition to several weekend closures, the work will require weeknight lane and ramp restrictions or closures over the next several months.

Initial work includes the removal of the older, worn asphalt pavement along SR 51 between I-10 and Shea Boulevard during weekend closures this month and in April. Later in the project, crews will use the concrete pavement treatment known as diamond grinding to provide a smoother ride. The process removes a thin layer of the concrete surface while adding small grooves to the pavement to help limit tire noise.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.