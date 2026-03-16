Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,967 in the last 365 days.

NLM Photonics Validates Silicon Organic Hybrid Modulator Tech with Tower Semiconductor’s High-volume PH18M Platform

NLM Photonics

Tower Semiconductor

Results demonstrate versatility of Tower’s PH18 platform to support silicon organic hybrid modulators for next-generation photonic integrated circuits

Silicon photonic foundries are looking for a path to higher bandwidths, and SOH is a technology gaining interest as a ‘fab-friendly’ approach.”
— Brad Booth, CEO, NLM Photonics
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NLM Photonics has completed initial processing of silicon organic hybrid (SOH) modulators from a multi-project wafer (MPW) run on Tower Semiconductor’s PH18M silicon photonics platform. NLM developed and performed the oxide open etch required for the deposition of its patented Selerion™-HTX organic electro-optic (OEO) material, encapsulation, poling, and crosslinking. The results prove the compatibility of Tower’s PH18 process with NLM’s patented SOH modulator technology and will help define the Process Development Kit (PDK) for later this year.

"We are encouraged by NLM’s promising results," said Dr. Ed Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of RF Business Unit, Tower Semiconductor. "Our collaboration with NLM Photonics further validates the strength and versatility of our high-volume silicon photonics platform, demonstrating its ability to incorporate NLM’s SOH modulator technology for our customers to use in next-generation photonic integrated circuits.”

"Silicon photonic foundries are looking for a path to higher bandwidths, and SOH is a technology gaining interest as a ‘fab-friendly’ approach,” said Brad Booth, CEO, NLM Photonics. “The modulators are showing good initial performance, and as we refine the processing to achieve optimal results, we see a clear roadmap to 400G per lane on Tower’s PH18 platform."

About NLM Photonics
NLM Photonics is architecting the future of photonic communications. Enabled by NLM’s Selerion™ family of organic electro-optic material and leveraging standard silicon photonic manufacturing, NLM has created a blueprint for building energy-efficient, high-bandwidth photonic interconnects for data centers, AI infrastructure, and quantum networking. For more information, visit nlmphotonics.com or follow us on LinkedIn at nlm-photonics.

Theo McGillivray
NLM Photonics
+1 2062354933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NLM Photonics Validates Silicon Organic Hybrid Modulator Tech with Tower Semiconductor’s High-volume PH18M Platform

Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.