NLM Photonics Samples Silicon Organic Hybrid PICs Manufactured at GlobalFoundries

NLM Photonics GlobalFoundries Epiphany

In collaboration with Epiphany, company tapes out second-generation PICs on GF’s AMF HP process, signaling path to volume production

These partnerships are what take SOH technology from lab demonstrations to something the industry can actually build.” — said Lewis Johnson, CTO and Co-Founder, NLM Photonics.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLM Photonics , a leader in silicon organic hybrid (SOH) photonic integrated circuits, is sampling its 1.6T and 3.2T PICs fabricated on the GlobalFoundries (GF) AMF GP Process. NLM Photonics will showcase these PICs at OFC 2026, taking place March 17–19 in Los Angeles.NLM, in partnership with Epiphany Design, a leading fabless photonic design house, has taped out its second-generation 1.6T and 3.2T PICs using the AMF HP Process, enabling the industry and GF customers to take advantage of the SOH PIC designs in the latest advanced process node, with a Process Development Kit (PDK) currently in development for AMF’s HP PDK 6.0.NLM’s SOH PICs leverage NLM's patented Selerion™-HTX organic electro-optic (OEO) material to deliver order-of-magnitude performance improvements over traditional silicon photonics at 200Gb/s and 400Gb/s per-lane data rates, with up to 110+ GHz performance bandwidth and a 40 percent smaller form factor than typical 1.6T PICs. Silicon photonics has become the backbone of AI and datacom transceiver infrastructure, accounting for more than half of the transceiver market; yet it is increasingly constrained by fundamental bandwidth and efficiency limits. NLM's SOH approach bridges silicon photonics' proven volume manufacturability with a performance and power advantage, offering a path to 1.6T and 3.2T without a full departure from existing silicon photonic fab infrastructure."Developing and fabricating 1.6T and 3.2T SOH PICs in an advanced silicon photonics process reflects what's possible when you pair breakthrough materials science with the right manufacturing and design partners. GlobalFoundries AMF HP Process gives us a scalable and capable fab foundation, and Epiphany's PIC design expertise meant we could execute this tape-out with the precision that our modulators and processes demand,” said Lewis Johnson, CTO and Co-Founder, NLM Photonics. “These partnerships are what take SOH technology from lab demonstrations to something the industry can actually build."“At GlobalFoundries, we are committed to empowering innovation across the photonics ecosystem, and NLM Photonics’ latest 1.6T and 3.2T SOH PICs are a great example of what’s possible with our HP Process,” said Michael Reiha, VP Silicon Photonics Business, GF. “By combining our advanced silicon photonics platform with breakthrough materials and strong design collaboration, we’re accelerating the next-generation of high-performance, power-efficient optical solutions for AI and data center infrastructure.”"Epiphany's mission is to bring our customers’ vision into life with successful PICs by using our expertise in photonic design. Collaborating with NLM Photonics on their newest tape-out allowed us to support the integration of their silicon-organic hybrid technology within an advanced silicon photonics process supported by Global Foundries and bringing these high-capacity designs into real-world deployment,” said Jörn Epping, Co-Founder and CEO, Epiphany.NLM Photonics will host demonstrations and sampling conversations at OFC 2026 in Meeting Room 5544 during the following open house sessions:• Tuesday, March 17: 1:00–2:00 PM PT• Wednesday, March 18: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM PT• Thursday, March 19: 3:00–4:00 PM PTTo schedule a private demonstration, contact press-relations@nlmphotonics.com.About NLM PhotonicsNLM Photonics is architecting the future of photonic communications. Enabled by NLM’s Selerion™ family of organic electro-optic material and leveraging standard silicon photonic manufacturing, NLM has created a blueprint for building energy-efficient, high-bandwidth photonic interconnects for data centers, AI infrastructure, and quantum networking. For more information, visit nlmphotonics.com or follow us on LinkedIn at nlm-photonics.About GlobalFoundriesGlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity and sustainability.About Epiphany DesignEpiphany Design is a Netherlands-based photonic design house specializing in photonic integrated circuits (PICs). With expertise in hybrid and heterogeneous photonic designs, including tunable narrow-linewidth lasers, Epiphany provides end-to-end design services and manages the photonic supply chain, supporting customers from design to packaging and testing for various PIC applications.

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