Limpopo Education suspends schooling in flood affected areas

The Limpopo Department of Education has as a precautionary measure, temporarily suspended schooling in several districts severely affected by persistent heavy rainfall and the risk of flash floods.

The Vhembe and Mopani districts remain the hardest hit, with many roads rendered impassable, effectively cutting off access to numerous schools. Compounding the situation, the Capricorn South and Waterberg districts have also reported incidents and structural concerns, which may further disrupt schooling if the heavy rains continue overnight.

To safeguard the lives of learners and educators, the department has taken a decisive step to suspend schooling for two days, Monday, 16 March, and Tuesday, 17 March in all affected areas.

The safety of learners and staff is a paramount concern. With reports of flooded roads and compromised building integrity, the suspension is a necessary measure to prevent any potential tragedies.

In addition to reported accessibility challenges, the department has received reports of leaking roofs and water damage in school buildings, which pose a direct safety risk. Furthermore, the department has noted with deep concern a spate of burglaries at schools during this disruptive period, with criminals targeting nutrition programme stockpiles and electronic equipment.

District offices have already communicated the suspension to all affected schools and circuit managers, who are in turn responsible for notifying parents and school governing bodies.

For clarity, parents and guardians seeking specific information on school status in their area should contact their school principals or the local circuit manager. Learners unable to sit for scheduled tests due to the flooding will be given an opportunity to write at a later date once normalcy is restored.

Parents are strongly urged not to allow or force learners to attempt crossing flooded bridges or swollen rivers to reach school. Learner safety is the priority.

The Department, in coordination with District Municipalities and disaster management teams, will continue to closely monitor the weather situation and its impact on school infrastructure and accessibility. A further update will be provided as conditions evolve.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Isaac Mahlangu

Media Liaison Officer

Mobile: 082 776 5169

Mike Maringa

Communication Director

Mobile: 083 776 8813

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