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AI-Powered Enterprise GPS Fleet Tracking Platform Expands Across Dallas–Fort Worth

ETA Track - AI Smart Trip Owner Reports

ETA Track - AI Smart Trip Owner Reports

ETA Track Capabilities

ETA Track Plus - Fleet Management Solutions

ETA Track Plus - Fleet Management Solutions

NLMJ Technologies LLC, operating as ETA Track Plus, has announced the availability of its AI-powered enterprise GPS fleet tracking platform for businesses.

With the Smart-Trip AI Report, our advanced GPS fleet tracking software, and our innovative mobile app, businesses can optimize fleet performance, enhance compliance, and reduce operational costs.”
— Michele Ferguson, CEO of ETA Track Plus
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NLMJ Technologies LLC, operating as ETA Track Plus, has announced the availability of its AI-powered enterprise GPS fleet tracking platform for businesses
operating throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

The platform delivers real-time vehicle visibility, engine diagnostics monitoring, and automated AI-generated fleet reports designed to help commercial fleets improve operational efficiency. Businesses across North Texas can learn more about the platform at:
https://etatrackplus.com/eta-track-plus/enterprise-gps-fleet-tracking-dallas-tx/

AI-Powered Fleet Visibility for Dallas Commercial Fleets

Fleet operators across Dallas–Fort Worth require accurate vehicle data and operational insight to manage drivers, coordinate service operations, and improve productivity. ETA Track Plus provides an AI-powered fleet management platform that allows business owners and fleet managers to monitor vehicles in real time from both desktop and mobile devices. Fleet Tracking Dallas

The cloud-based platform combines live GPS tracking, intelligent alerts, and AI-driven reporting tools that help businesses gain greater visibility into daily fleet operations.

Real-Time GPS Tracking with Intelligent Alerts

ETA Track Plus enables businesses to track vehicle locations in real time while receiving automated alerts related to driver behavior and vehicle activity.

Fleet managers can configure alerts for events including:
• speeding events
• excessive idling
• vehicle movement alerts
• geofence entry and exit
• route history playback

These features help businesses improve driver accountability and maintain better control of fleet operations.

Engine Diagnostics and Vehicle Health Monitoring

In addition to GPS tracking, ETA Track Plus provides vehicle diagnostics monitoring that allows fleet managers to track important vehicle health data including engine temperature, fuel percentage levels, check engine light alerts, and diagnostic trouble codes.

AI Smart Trip Owner Reports

One of the platform’s key capabilities is the AI Smart Trip reporting system, which automatically generates fleet activity summaries for business owners and fleet managers including trips completed, time in motion, miles driven, and stop locations.

Built for Contractors, Service Fleets, and Commercial Vehicles. AI Fleet Tracking Dallas

ETA Track Plus supports businesses operating commercial fleets across a variety of industries including construction companies, HVAC contractors, plumbing and service fleets, delivery companies, and transportation operators.

Serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex

ETA Track Plus supports fleets operating throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth region including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Frisco, McKinney, Richardson, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Lewisville, Allen, Denton and surrounding North Texas communities. GPS Fleet Tracking Dallas.

About ETA Track Plus

ETA Track Plus is a fleet technology platform developed by NLMJ Technologies LLC, focused on AI-powered GPS fleet tracking, vehicle diagnostics monitoring, and intelligent fleet reporting tools designed to help businesses manage fleet operations more efficiently.

https://etatrackplus.com/

nlmj technologies
NLMJ Technologies LLC dba ETA Track Plus
+1 877-843-4770 ext. 1
email us here

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AI-Powered Enterprise GPS Fleet Tracking Platform Expands Across Dallas–Fort Worth

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