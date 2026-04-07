Low Cost Enterprise GPS Fleet Tracking in Dallas–Fort Worth | ETA Track Plus Launches AI Smart Trip Report

ETA Track Plus - Fleet Management Solutions ETA Track Capabilities ETA Track - AI Smart Trip Owner Reports

NLMJ Technologies LLC, doing business as ETA Track Plus, announces the expansion of its GPS fleet tracking platform across the Dallas–Fort Worth market.

Most tracking systems tell you where your vehicles are. We focus on telling you what actually happened during the day and how it affects your business.” — Michele Ferguson CEO NLMJ Technologies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLMJ Technologies LLC, doing business as ETA Track Plus, announces the expansion of its GPS fleet tracking platform across the Dallas–Fort Worth market with a focus on delivering measurable operational insights through its AI Smart Trip Report technology.Unlike traditional GPS tracking systems that only provide location data, ETA Track Plus is engineered to help fleet operators understand how their vehicles are being used, how long jobs are taking, and where inefficiencies are impacting profitability.Turning GPS Data Into Business Intelligence. Real-time GPS with speed, idle, movement and geofence alerts plus full route history and playback. Daily/weekly/monthly summaries plus AI Smart Trip owner reports for fast accountability. Owners and managers get live fleet visibility anywhere.The ETA Track Plus platform automatically generates AI-powered trip reports that include:• Total trips completed per day• Total travel time and distance• Stop duration and time on-site• Route playback and driver behavior insights• These reports are automatically delivered and require no manual input, allowing fleet managers to use real data for payroll validation, customer billing, and operational planning.Built for Real-World Fleets — Not Just Enterprise CompaniesETA Track Plus is designed for a wide range of industries across Dallas–Fort Worth, including:• Transportation and logistics companies• Service and repair fleets• Construction and contractor vehicles• Government and municipal fleetsWhile many providers reserve advanced features for high-cost enterprise plans, ETA Track Plus delivers a full-featured solution without requiring complex contracts or tiered upgrades.Key Features of ETA Track Plus• Real-time GPS vehicle tracking• Route history and full playback• Engine diagnostics including fuel level, engine temperature, and fault codes• Speed monitoring and driver behavior insights• Mobile app access for fleet managers AI Smart Trip Reports for automated operational analysis• Addressing a Growing Need in Dallas–Fort WorthAs fleet operating costs continue to rise, businesses in the Dallas–Fort Worth area are increasingly looking for solutions that go beyond tracking and provide actionable insights.ETA Track Plus addresses this demand by combining GPS tracking with AI-driven reporting to help companies:• Reduce unauthorized vehicle use• Improve driver accountability• Validate job time and billing accuracy• Identify inefficiencies in routing and scheduling• Expanding Across the U.S. With a Focus on Dealer and Reseller PartnershipsIn addition to serving end users, NLMJ Technologies is actively expanding its reseller network across the United States. The ETA Track Plus platform is built to support dealers and partners looking to offer GPS tracking, dash cameras, and ELD solutions under a scalable, recurring revenue model.About NLMJ Technologies LLCNLMJ Technologies LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, operates under multiple brands including ETA Track Plus (GPS fleet tracking), eCam Plus ( AI dash cameras ), and eLogs Plus (electronic logging devices). The company provides integrated telematics solutions designed to deliver enterprise-level capabilities without enterprise-level complexity or cost.For more information, visit ETA Track Plus

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