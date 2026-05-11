ETA Track Plus Launches Low Cost AI Fleet GPS Tracking Across North Texas w/ Engine Diagnostics & Free GPS Tracker Offer

Dallas Fleet GPS Tracking with Engine Diagnostics and AI Insights Free GPS Tracker Offer for Dallas, Fort Worth, and North Texas Fleets Businesses searching for fleet GPS tracking in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, and Arlington are adopting ETA Track Plus to monitor vehicles, reduce fuel costs, and improve performance.

Low Cost AI Fleet GPS Tracking in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, Arlington and Across North Texas w/ Engine Diagnostics and Free GPS Tracker Offer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NLMJ Technologies LLC, operating as ETA Track Plus, today announced the expansion of its low cost AI fleet GPS tracking platform across Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Frisco, McKinney, Denton, and surrounding North Texas cities, now enhanced with engine diagnostics, AI Smart Trip Reports, and a limited-time free GPS tracker offer.As demand increases for fleet GPS tracking in Dallas TX and North Texas, ETA Track Plus continues to deliver a powerful, affordable solution for commercial fleets, service vehicles, and transportation providers seeking real-time visibility, driver accountability, and operational control. Dallas Fleet GPS Tracking with Engine Diagnostics and AI InsightsBusinesses searching for fleet GPS tracking in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, and Arlington are adopting ETA Track Plus to monitor vehicles, reduce fuel costs, and improve performance.Key capabilities include:- Real-time fleet GPS tracking in Dallas TX and North Texas- Live vehicle tracking across Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding cities- Route playback and trip history reporting- Geofencing alerts for Dallas and North Texas service areas- Speed, idle, and driver behavior monitoring- Engine diagnostics with real-time vehicle data, including:- Engine temperature- Fuel levels- Battery voltage- Check engine alerts and diagnostic codes- Odometer and mileage tracking- Mobile app access for fleet managers anywhere in Texas- AI Smart Trip Reports for Dallas and North Texas Fleet OperationsETA Track Plus enhances traditional GPS tracking in Dallas with its AI Smart Trip Reports, delivering automated operational insights for fleet managers across North Texas.Each report provides:- Total trips completed in Dallas and surrounding areas- Total travel time across North Texas routes- Distance covered per vehicle- Stop duration at customer locationsFleet operators in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, and Arlington use these insights to:- Improve payroll and billing accuracy- Reduce idle time across service routes- Optimize fleet efficiency in North Texas markets- Free GPS Tracker Offer for Dallas, Fort Worth, and North Texas FleetsTo accelerate adoption of fleet GPS tracking in Dallas TX, ETA Track Plus is offering a free GPS tracking device for a limited time to qualified fleets located in:Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Irving, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Richardson, Carrollton, Frisco, McKinney, Denton, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Rockwall, Rowlett, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, and surrounding North Texas communities.This offer allows businesses to:- Start GPS fleet tracking in Dallas with no upfront hardware cost- Deploy tracking systems quickly across North Texas fleets- Access AI-powered fleet insights at a low monthly rate- Complete Fleet Technology Platform for Dallas and North TexasETA Track Plus integrates with a full telematics ecosystem from NLMJ Technologies, including:- eLogs Plus for Hours of Service compliance- eCam Plus for driver safety and live videoTogether, these solutions provide Dallas and North Texas fleets with:- Compliance- Real-time tracking- AI-powered safety monitoring—all within a single platform.Expanding Fleet GPS Tracking Across Dallas–Fort Worth and North TexasWith increasing demand for GPS tracking in Dallas TX, Fort Worth fleet tracking, and North Texas vehicle tracking solutions, ETA Track Plus continues to expand its presence across the region, helping businesses improve visibility, reduce costs, and scale operations.About ETA Track PlusETA Track Plus is a leading provider of AI-powered fleet GPS tracking in Dallas, Fort Worth, and across the United States, delivering real-time visibility, engine diagnostics, and advanced reporting tools. Developed by NLMJ Technologies LLC, the platform is designed to provide enterprise-level fleet tracking at a low cost, serving both end users and reseller partners.Media ContactNLMJ Technologies LLCDallas, TexasSales: (877) 843.4770 x1Website: https://etatrackplus.com

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