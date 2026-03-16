New Hiring Platform Launching for the Electronic Security Industry

HireSecurityTalent.com, a hiring platform built specifically for the electronic security industry.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HireSecurityTalent.com today announced the official launch of the hiring infrastructure built exclusively for the electronic security industry.

Designed specifically for integrators, manufacturers, and Security SaaS companies, the platform introduces structured, industry-aware hiring capabilities that generic job boards do not provide.

Electronic security roles are certification-driven, technically specialized, and operationally nuanced. Yet most hiring platforms treat them as generic listings.

HireSecurityTalent.com was built to reflect the structural realities of the industry.

“The Industry Deserves Infrastructure”

“For years, the electronic security industry has relied on hiring platforms that don’t understand its complexity,” said Joe Mignone, Co- Founder & CEO of HireSecurityTalent.com. “Access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, fire systems, and security SaaS are specialized disciplines. Hiring infrastructure should reflect that. We built HireSecurityTalent.com to serve this ecosystem directly.”

“This Isn’t Another Job Board”

“The industry has been asking for something purpose-built,” said Noel Glacer, Co- Founder & CEO. “This is not another generic marketplace. This is structured hiring infrastructure built around how electronic security actually operates — from integrators to manufacturers to technology providers.”

“Built with Structure and Scalability”

“At the technical level, we approached this differently,” said Jake Glacer, Co-Founder & CTO. “We built structured role classification, certification-aware filtering, and long-term job visibility into the foundation of the platform. This is infrastructure designed to scale with the industry.”

Designed for the Entire Ecosystem

HireSecurityTalent.com serves:

• Security Integrators

• Hardware & Access Control Manufacturers

• Door Hardware & Architectural Security Professionals

• Security SaaS & Video AI Companies

• Loss prevention Technology companies

The company plans continued expansion of structured role taxonomy, employer tools, and industry-specific discovery capabilities throughout 2026.

For more information, visit:

www.HireSecurityTalent.com

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