Trust Insights Launches GEO 101 — The AI Search Optimization Course

GEO 101 Example GEO 101 Course Landing Page

The AI Search Optimization Course Built from Google's Own Code, Delivering a 90-Day Action Plan for Measurable Brand Visibility

GEO 101 demonstrates Google's own code running the query fan-out process behind AI Overviews. Every tactic is cross-referenced against patent filings and RAG research.” — Christopher S. Penn, Chief Data Scientist

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustInsights.ai today announced GEO 101 for Marketers, a $99 self-paced online training program that equips digital marketers, content strategists, and PR teams with a complete, evidence-based playbook for earning citations in AI-generated answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Copilot. The course addresses a critical gap in the GEO certification and training landscape: most available programs borrow SEO frameworks and rebrand them as generative engine optimization (GEO) strategy, offering theoretical frameworks and credential badges with no grounding in how large language models (LLMs) actually select and cite brands in AI-generated responses.GEO 101 is built from primary sources, not opinion. Every tactic in the curriculum traces to a documented source — Google's published AI patent filings, Google's own query fan-out code released in summer 2025, or peer-reviewed academic research on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and AI model behavior. Where documented evidence for a popular tactic is absent — and it is absent for several — the course explicitly says so rather than presenting speculation as AI search optimization strategy.The urgency to future-proof digital marketing for AI-powered search is measurable. Eleven percent of Trust Insights' new business prospects in the past six months arrived through AI search — nearly double the prior period — using the Presence, Appearance, and Relevance (PAR) framework at the core of this course."The GEO training market has exploded, and most of it is selling you a solution to yesterday's problems," said Christopher S. Penn, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at TrustInsights.ai. "GEO 101 demonstrates Google's own code running the query fan-out process behind AI Overviews. Every tactic is cross-referenced against patent filings and RAG research. The ones without documentation were removed."The curriculum covers the full SEO-to-GEO evolution across three pillars. Presence — the earned-media and off-page dimension — builds brand visibility and citation infrastructure: press releases, YouTube optimization, podcast distribution, Substack, enabling AI training data permissions, and off-page brand mentions across sources LLMs draw from for topical authority. Appearance addresses technical requirements: configuring robots.txt for AI crawlers, meeting Google's new 2MB page consumption limit, implementing structured data and Schema markup for AI-friendly content formats, and ensuring pages are citable by AI search engines. Relevance covers on-site content strategy and content creation using NLP principles, including the inverted pyramid model — essential because AI tools evaluate only the first 400 to 600 words of a page to determine citation relevance.The measurement module is built for B2B marketers who need to demonstrate pipeline impact. It teaches three measurement buckets — visibility, traffic, and outcomes — using Google Search Console, GA4 custom segments for AI-referred sessions from ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity, and a contact form attribution workflow that identifies AI-sourced leads directly. AI citation frequency becomes the primary GEO KPI alongside traditional traffic metrics. The course shows how to attribute AI-sourced prospects directly through contact form data — proving the business impact of GEO to leadership and building a measurable, ongoing AI search optimization program.Students complete eight hands-on exercises and exit with a 25-query content gap analysis, a Google Search Console alignment audit, an AIView diagnostic report, configured GA4 segments, and a customized 90-day GEO action plan. Implementation speed from enrollment to a working plan: approximately one hour.GEO 101 for Marketers is available now at https://www.trustinsights.ai/geo101 for $99. Seven bonus materials — PAR remediation checklists, AIView interpretation guide, worksheets, and a GA4 setup guide — are included.---About TrustInsights.aiTrustInsights.ai, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, MA, is an AI and data analytics consultancy helping B2B technology, marketing, and AI companies measure and act on their data. CEO Katie Robbert and Chief Data Scientist Christopher S. Penn have built AI-powered systems delivering measurable results for clients including Cisco Systems, T-Mobile, Citrix Systems, GoDaddy, AAA, and McDonald's.Contact:press@trustinsights.ai###

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