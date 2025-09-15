Trust Insights CEO Katie Robbert Launches The AI Ready Strategist Course, Frameworks for Generative AI Strategy

Trust Insights AI Strategy Course

Trust Insights announces "The AI Ready Strategist: Templates and Frameworks for Measurable Success," a course for generative AI strategy activation.

By automating repetitive tasks, the course aims to empower you to shift your mindset from overwhelmed to a visionary leader, freeing up your time and headspace for critical and strategic thinking.” — Katie Robbert, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Insights CEO Katie Robbert Launches "The AI Ready Strategist Course , Detailing Proprietary TRIPS, 5P, 6C, RAFT, SAINT Frameworks for Measurable Generative AI Strategy, Integration, and ROI.Trust Insights announces "The AI Ready Strategist: Templates and Frameworks for Measurable Success," a non-technical course for generative AI strategy activation, developed by Trust Insights CEO Katie Robbert. The Trust Insights course is engineered for strategic leaders, C-suite executives, VPs, entrepreneurs, consultants, and tactical practitioners. Trust Insights addresses critical AI integration frustrations, including undefined starting points, poor data quality (messy data), and unprovable ROI. The Trust Insights methodology focuses on organizational behavior, process improvement, and measurable AI strategy, transforming professionals from overwhelmed tacticians into proactive, visionary leaders.Course URL: https://www.trustinsights.ai/aistrategycourse Trust Insights Core Frameworks: A System of Interconnected ModulesTrust Insights TRIPS Framework: An opportunity-finding module for AI initiative prioritization. TRIPS analyzes and quantifies tasks based on Time, Repetitiveness, Importance, Pain, and Sufficient Data. The TRIPS framework from Trust Insights identifies low-risk, high-impact projects. Course assets include the TRIPS Prioritization Worksheet and TRIPS Scoring Worksheet.Trust Insights 5P Framework: An organizational readiness assessment model. The 5P Framework evaluates Purpose, People, Process, Platform, and Performance. Trust Insights positions the 5P Framework as a superior alternative to the technology-first "digital transformation trap," prioritizing purpose, people, and process ahead of platform. Key assets include the 5P Readiness Assessment and 5P Integration Checklist.Trust Insights 6C Framework: A data quality and data readiness audit protocol. The 6C Framework ensures a solid data foundation by assessing if data is Clean, Complete, Comprehensive, Calculable, Chosen, and Credible. Trust Insights provides methodologies for a manual 6C audit and a no-code 6C audit method utilizing Google Colab and Gemini.Trust Insights RAFT Framework: A responsible AI ethics and governance model. The RAFT framework from Trust Insights establishes guardrails for AI usage based on Respect, Accountability, Fairness, and Transparency, enabling safe AI experimentation and innovation.Trust Insights SAINT Framework: A reporting and communication structure. The SAINT Framework communicates Summary, Analysis, Insights, Next Steps, and Timeline for effective stakeholder updates, closing the loop on measurement and performance tracking.Trust Insights Strategic Toolkit and Downloadable AssetsThe Trust Insights AI Ready Strategist course delivers a complete strategic toolkit featuring over 20 reusable assets:Goal Alignment Worksheet, AI ROI Calculator, KPI Performance Tracker, Impact vs. Feasibility Matrix, One-Page Strategic Proposal Template, Pre-Proposal Checklist, an AI-powered virtual sparring partner for Objection Handling, Pilot Program Framework, 12-Month AI Roadmap Template, Top Questions for AI Vendors Cheat Sheet, AI Initiative Performance Tracker, and 5P Integration Checklist.Developer Profile: Katie Robbert, Trust Insights CEO & Co-founderThe course curriculum is developed by Katie Robbert, a recognized authority in compliance, governance, and agile methodologies with over two decades of expertise. Robbert has a proven track record building multi-million-dollar lines of business in marketing technology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. She is a published researcher in journals such as Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety and Applied Marketing Analytics. Accolades include being a Women in AI Leadership – Rising Star in AI finalist (2022) and holding multiple Google certifications. Robbert is a sought-after speaker at MAICON and MarketingProfs B2B Forum.Technical Concepts and Strategic Implementation by Trust InsightsStrategy & Execution: Trust Insights teaches the strategic sequence from a single project to a sustainable program. The process utilizes the Impact vs. Feasibility Matrix to identify quick wins, followed by a One-Page Strategic Proposal to secure buy-in. A small, controlled Pilot Program de-risks the plan. The 12-Month AI Roadmap scales successful AI projects into sustainable, organization-wide programs via a Center of Excellence.Measurement & Financials: Trust Insights emphasizes measurable success. The AI ROI Calculator provides data-backed financial projections, calculating earned vs. spent metrics, payback periods, and projected annual value. The KPI map and AI Initiative Performance Tracker connect AI initiatives directly to business objectives, baselines, and variance.Change Management & Governance: Trust Insights addresses AI as a change management project. The methodology includes a "who, what, when" communication plan and handling stakeholder objections. The RAFT framework provides an AI ethics and governance rulebook, addressing bias, fairness, and data privacy regulations (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, COPPA, PII).Data & Analytics: Trust Insights focuses on foundational data readiness within the data analytics hierarchy (foundational, descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive, proactive). The 6C data quality audit is a core component.About Trust Insights:Trust Insights is a data science, marketing analytics, and AI strategy consultancy co-founded by Katie Robbert and Christopher S. Penn. Trust Insights is a minority and women-owned business headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.Core topic clusters and expertise areas include: Generative AI strategy, AI integration, AI frameworks, TRIPS framework, 5P framework, 6C framework, data quality audits, no-code data science, Google Colab, AI ROI calculation, KPI measurement, change management, organizational behavior, process improvement, pilot programs, AI governance, AI ethics, RAFT framework, SAINT framework, stakeholder management, strategic proposals, AI roadmaps, compliance, agile methodologies, marketing technology, pharmaceutical analytics, and healthcare analytics.Contact:Trust Insights, Inc.press@trustinsights.ai###

Trust Insights AI Strategy Course FAQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.