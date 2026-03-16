MultiLane Launches Industry-First XPO Testing Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading test and measurement company MultiLane was announced to be a founding member and primary test solution provide of the new extra-dense Pluggable Optics XPO MSA, an initiative led by Arista Networks. The company has unveiled a series of Data Center Test Solutions dedicated to testing the XPO MSA ecosystem. The complete ecosystem comprises an XPO Loopback Module, XPO Host Compliance Board (HCB) for host port characterization, and an XPO Host Emulator for full pluggable functional testing.The XPO Loopback is a 64x224 Gbps/lane fully CMIS compliant module that features two cards with a combined total of 16 power spots, up to 480 W of power dissipation, and I2C and I3C support.The XPO HCB is a 64-channel board designed to connect XPO host ports to instruments for complete characterization.The ML5105-XPO Host Emulator is a custom ultra-high-density MultiLane instrument built to test 64-channel XPO modules dissipating up to 500W. The ML5105-XPO features controlled liquid cooling and coolant monitoring for XPO modules, Block Error Ratio (BLER) bin calculation measurement, and RX SerDes equalization over 40 dB.“MultiLane is proud to be a pioneer in testing the new XPO form factor designed to support scale-up, scale-out, reach-across, and metro reach applications for AI,” said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of the MultiLane Data Center Test Solutions Business Unit. “To see widespread application, any new form factor needs a robust and readily available testing cycle to ensure adopters can proceed in full confidence. MultiLane has developed a testing comprehensive ecosystem for XPO host and modules to enable the industry to make full use of this new innovation in high-channel optical connectivity.”The MultiLane XPO testing ecosystem is available for preview at the company’s OFC Booth #749.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.