MultiLane Unveils the Highest Density TDR Tester in the Industry at DesignCon 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading test and measurement company, MultiLane, announced today the company’s latest extra-dense Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) solution: TDR-XD.AI infrastructure advancement is driven by high volume production of high-pin count connectors at the fastest available data rates with the smallest possible footprints. This rapid evolution of connector density can pose signal integrity challenges which impact product yields. Physical layer testing solutions must therefore provide a rapid means of fault identification at the scale required by AI.TDR-XD is built from the ground up to address these challenges. Based on the well-established MultiLane Pulsar interconnect test solution, TDR-XD achieves a 5x footprint reduction in a liquid-cooled chassis that can test up to 320 differential pairs at once. TDR not only detects but also isolates these issues with rapid test time and competitive cost-per lane, streamlining time to revenue for GPUs.“TDR-XD is the latest iteration of our leading Pulsar TDR and ATE test solutions,” said Hani Daou, Business Development Manager at MultiLane. “AI scale-up networks require pressing as many high-density connectors together with the lowest possible footprint, which has created a major need for test solutions to match. Time Domain Reflectometry remains one of the most effective methods of ensuring confident interconnect deployment at scale, and TDR-XD is a natural extension of that value proposition.”TDR demonstrations are being showcased at the MultiLane DesignCon 2026 booth 727,joining the broader MultiLane high-density testing ecosystem.

