Activate pilots REACT CareTag Programme to Distribute 500 Location Tags for Persons with Special Needs and Dementia

(From left) CaringSG CEO Edwin Tan, Actxa CEO Marcus Soo, Activate Interactive CEO Joel Chin and Veteran lawyer Peggy Yee. (From left) CaringSG CEO Edwin Tan, Veteran lawyer Peggy Yee, Activate Interactive CEO Joel Chin and Actxa CEO Marcus Soo.

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activate Interactive Pte Ltd (“Activate”) announced the launch of the REACT CareTag Programme, a pilot community initiative under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform, REACT (“REspond ACTively”).The initiative was introduced to Activate by Ms Peggy Yee, Co-Chair of the Inclusive Justice Taskforce, to address a pressing concern faced by caregivers of persons with special needs or dementia.The pilot programme will sponsor 500 location tags from 9 March 2026 to December 2026, providing caregivers with greater peace of mind by helping them track their loved ones who may be at risk of wandering. The location tags are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, allowing caregivers to pair the tag with their existing devices and monitor location through their familiar ecosystem.The programme was officially launched at Activate’s office on 9 March 2026, attended by:∙Joel Chin, Chief Executive Officer, Activate Interactive Pte Ltd∙Peggy Yee, Current Co-Chair of the Inclusive Justice Taskforce∙Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer, Actxa Pte Ltd∙Edwin Tan, Chief Executive Officer, CaringSGEdwin Tan attended as a representative of CaringSG and received the first location tag on behalf of a beneficiary, a six-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder and his caregiver.A Pilot Grounded in Practical ImpactActivate has long been known for building secure and scalable digital systems for enterprises and public sector agencies. With the REACT CareTag Programme, the company is extending its purpose to apply technology in practical and meaningful ways to strengthen communities.This is Activate’s first structured pilot supporting seniors with dementia and persons with special needs, while providing staff with the opportunities to volunteer. Staff will form a rotating taskforce to assist with the programme operations – handling enquiries, coordinating collections and briefing caregivers, reflecting Activate’s commitment to fostering a purpose-driven workplace culture.“In our work, we design systems that manage complexity at scale. But impact does not always need to be complex,” said Joel Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Activate.“The REACT CareTag Programme is intentionally simple. It addresses a real and immediate concern many caregivers face. As a technology company, we believe our responsibility extends beyond building platforms. It includes applying technology in ways that directly strengthen families and community support networks.”How the Programme WorksThe REACT CareTag Programme operates through a structured referral process. Beneficiaries must be referred by a registered charity, a Member of Parliament, a Community Centre, or a medical/registered social worker.Caregivers can submit their referral letter and supporting documents to csr@activate.sg. Once verified, Activate’s team will coordinate a collection appointment, provide the location tag, and conduct a hands-on demonstration to ensure caregivers are confident using the device.Collaboration with ActxaThe Programme is also supported by Actxa Pte Ltd (“Actxa”), a local preventive health brand, which will sponsor one location tag for every Core Smart Ring sold between 16 March and 15 June 2026, allowing its customers to contribute directly to the programme.Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa, said, “Actxa has always believed that technology should ultimately serve people and improve lives. It is therefore a privilege for us to support the REACT CareTag Programme and contribute to an initiative that can provide caregivers with greater reassurance and peace of mind. Working alongside Activate and guided by Peggy’s vision, we are proud to extend support to individuals with special needs and dementia.”Community PartnershipPeggy Yee, Current Co-Chair of the Inclusive Justice Taskforce, shared: “Families caring for persons with special needs or seniors living with dementia often carry a quiet but constant worry - the fear that their loved one may wander off and not find their way back. The REACT CareTag Programme is a meaningful step towards easing that burden.What I find especially encouraging is seeing organisations like Activate and Actxa step forward to support a community whose needs are often unseen. When technology, community partners and advocates come together with a shared purpose, we can create practical solutions that help caregivers feel less alone in their journey.”Edwin Tan, Chief Executive Officer of CaringSG, added: “Programmes like REACT CareTag can make a meaningful difference by providing real-time location tracking that helps caregivers respond quickly when assistance is needed. Beyond safety, it also helps reduce the constant anxiety caregivers carry, offering greater peace of mind in their daily lives. At the same time, it allows persons with disabilities to move about their community with a greater sense of independence — striking an important balance between protection and autonomy.”About Activate Interactive Pte LtdFounded in 1997, Activate Interactive Pte Ltd is a leading technology consultant in Singapore that fuses strategy consulting, creativity, and engineering to drive digital innovations.We offer quality, cost-effective and impactful end-to-end application development, including mobile and web applications, cloud technology, UI/UX design and more.We integrate digital technology into all business areas, helping clients remove technology roadblocks and increase their efficiency to better serve and deliver value to their communities, regardless of their business size and type. We aspire to help people live better and healthier with technology by providing holistic solutions to improve population health.

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