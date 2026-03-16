Actxa to Sponsor a Location Tag for Every Core Smart Ring Sold to Support REACT CareTag Programme

(From left) CaringSG CEO Edwin Tan, Veteran lawyer Peggy Yee, Activate Interactive CEO Joel Chin and Actxa CEO Marcus Soo. (From left) CaringSG CEO Edwin Tan, Actxa CEO Marcus Soo, Activate Interactive CEO Joel Chin and Veteran lawyer Peggy Yee.

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preventive health brand, Actxa Pte Ltd (“Actxa”), has announced its support for a community initiative aimed at providing 500 location tags to persons with special needs and dementia, helping caregivers better monitor the whereabouts of loved ones who may be at risk of wandering.The initiative is part of the REACT CareTag Programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative led by Activate Interactive Pte Ltd (“Activate”) that uses simple, accessible technology to give caregivers greater reassurance and peace of mind.Supporting Caregivers Through TechnologyTo support the programme, Actxa will sponsor one location tag for every Core Smart Ring sold between 16 March and 15 June 2026. Customers purchasing the Actxa Core Smart Ring during this period can use the promo code CARETAG, allowing their purchase to directly contribute to the pool of tags distributed under the programme.The REACT CareTag Programme was introduced to Activate by Peggy Yee, Co-Chair of the Inclusive Justice Taskforce, who has been advocating for practical solutions to support families caring for persons with special needs and seniors living with dementia.The programme was officially launched on 9 March 2026 at Activate’s office. During the launch, Edwin Tan, Chief Executive Officer of CaringSG, received the first location tag on behalf of a beneficiary - a six-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder and his caregiver.Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa, said, “Actxa has always believed that technology should ultimately serve people and improve lives. It is therefore a privilege for us to support the REACT CareTag Programme and contribute to an initiative that can provide caregivers with greater reassurance and peace of mind. Working alongside our partner, Activate Interactive, and Peggy’s vision, we are proud to extend support to individuals with special needs and to those with dementia.About ActxaActxa is a preventive health brand creating smart wearables and devices that help people understand their health and live well every day.Backed by our own team of researchers and proprietary health technologies, including BGEM, the world’s first non-invasive, clinically backed AI-driven blood glucose evaluation and monitoring technology. Actxa turns complex body signals into simple, meaningful insight that supports healthier choices and long-term well-being.

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