XOP Networks Integrates its Emergency Crash-Phone Platform with Cloud-Hosted IP-PBX

The integration enables enterprises to leverage XOP Networks’ proven Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) with cloud hosted communication platforms.

This integration represents a significant step toward modernizing emergency communication systems. Organizations can now leverage cloud hosted IP-PBX environment to reach distant locations.” — Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks Inc.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOP Networks Inc. , a leader in advanced emergency communications solutions, today announced the successful integration of its Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) with cloud-hosted IP-PBX platform. The integration enables enterprises and critical-infrastructure facilities to leverage XOP Networks’ proven Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) with cloud hosted communication platforms—delivering seamless, reliable emergency conferencing and crash-phone functionality over internal Local Area Network and external IP networks.The RFCS, which serves as the underlying platform for the airport’s Emergency Crash Phone System, is deployed at an international airport, where it provides connectivity between first responders and Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower during emergencies. Previously, the airport relied on leased lines for communication with remote offices. It has now transitioned to cloud-based PBX services. To ensure continuity of mission-critical communications, XOP Networks integrated its RFCS solution with the cloud PBX—and is now pleased to announce the successful commissioning of the system.This new capability enables airports, defense establishments, energy companies, and industrial facilities to integrate their mission-critical crash-phone systems with cloud based PBX services leveraging dial up connectivity in lieu of cost prohibitive leased lines.“This integration represents a significant step toward modernizing emergency communication systems,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks. “Organizations can now leverage cloud hosted IP-PBX environment to reach distant locations as part of their emergency communications equipment deployment.”The RFCS platform is widely used for emergency “ringdown” or “firebar” conferencing—connecting multiple responders automatically when an incident occurs. With SIP and VoIP interoperability, RFCS now works seamlessly with cloud-hosted IP-PBX, allowing hybrid deployment of mission-critical crash phone equipment.Key BenefitsSome of the salient capabilities of XOP Networks’ RFCS are:• IP based Ringdown Conferencing solution• Can be deployed as Mated pair ensuring 99.999% availability• Supports both IP based VoIP /SIP and legacy analog FXS/FXO interfaces• Supports VoIP Red Phones, traditional analog Red Phones, or a mixture• Web portal for configuration and administration• Real time view of Crash Conference calls• Self-testing and alerting capability via SNMP• Integrates with a number of 3rd party peripherals (traditional and IP based Strobes, Sirens, PA systems, Loud Bells, Door Openers, Viper/911 consoles etc.)• Can easily interface with local PBX/IP PBX or TDM/ SIP based PSTN trunks• Flexible architecture – easy to configure local use cases• Global Technical support available 24 x 7 x 365Some of the salient capabilities cloud IP-PBX are:• VoIP connectivity to remote IP phones• Nation-wide presence• Call and SMS to Mobile phonesAbout XOP NetworksXOP Networks, Inc. is a Dallas-based provider of advanced voice conferencing and emergency communications platforms. Its products—such as the Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS), Universal Service Node (USN), and Hosted Services - are trusted by organizations worldwide for mission-critical applications. Visit www.xopnetworks.com to learn more.

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