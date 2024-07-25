XOP NETWORKS ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF UNIVERSAL GATEWAY NODE (UGN) FOR SECURE PSTN ACCESS TO TRADING HOOTS
The XOP Networks' UGN simplifies PSTN dial in access to trader Hoot rooms that are used for financial services morning calls.
Introduction of the UGN reflects our commitment to bring new products to life to support our customer's need.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XOP Networks, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, has its Hoot Conferencing equipment deployed in Trader Voice financial services networks worldwide. The morning calls are an integral part of the trading business. These calls are used for sharing market intelligence and are usually held before the start of the daily trading activity.
The Hoot n Holler conferences are always on conferences. Traders may join their hoot rooms at any time using their turrets and participate in the trading activity. However, for executives, who may not be having a turret, joining into these morning calls has its own challenges. XOP Networks has introduced a Universal Gateway Node (UGN) that connects with a local IP PBX via a SIP trunk on one side and a Private Wire switch via either a E&M port or a SIP Port on the other side. With this equipment in place, an executive can simply dial a phone number, and his/her call is then routed to the appropriate hoot room automatically. The XOP Networks' UGN ensures that the call is secure, is allowed only during a specific time window and can be recorded if necessary.
A large financial institution is the first customer to adopt the Universal Gateway Node. The technical director, who led the purchase, shared his excitement: “The Universal Gateway Node has replaced three end of life network elements that we were using earlier to support our morning call function. XOP’s all in one UGN does the job and works well.”
XOP Networks’ Universal Gateway Node has many features that make it an ideal choice for supporting morning calls for the trader voice community.
The key features of the UGN are:
• Based on Cisco router hardware
• Trunk side interfaces supported: SIP, ISDN PRI, CAS T1/E1
• Drop side interfaces supported: FXS, E&M, SIP, WebRTC
• Scalable from 8 ports to 96 ports
• Secured using personal access codes
• Capability to allow calls only during specified time windows
• Real time view of the call on a web portal – helps with testing/troubleshooting
• Multiple morning calls sessions can run in parallel – limited only by port capacity
• Web portal for administration of conference rooms, security codes etc
• SNMP agent – can be monitored via central SNMP based Network Management System
• Call logs and recordings
"Introduction of the UGN reflects our commitment to bring new products to life to support our customer's need.", said Sudhir Gupta, CEO XOP Networks.
