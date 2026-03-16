Feng Shui Consultant Lyndsay Hodde Brings Energetic Alignment to Oscars Week

Founder of Limitless Living Feng Shui introduces energetic alignment and intentional design to creatives during Oscars Week in Los Angeles.

When you change your space, you can change your life.” — Lyndsay Hodde

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Oscars Week, when Hollywood’s most influential creatives gather to celebrate film and artistry, feng shui consultant Lyndsay Hodde introduced a different kind of luxury to the red carpet circuit: energetic alignment.

As a featured sponsor at Heather Marianna’s “A Toast to Hollywood” Oscars Gifting Lounge, Hodde offered guests personalized feng shui insights and consultations designed to help creatives optimize their homes and workspaces for clarity, creativity, and success.

As interest in holistic wellness and intentional home design continues to grow among entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures, many are turning to ancient practices like feng shui to optimize the energy of their homes and workspaces.

Hodde is the founder of Limitless Living Feng Shui, a consulting practice that helps individuals transform the energy of their homes through intentional design and energetic alignment. Her work sits at the intersection of design, spirituality, and personal transformation, guiding clients in creating environments that support both personal and professional breakthroughs.

“Artists and creatives are often especially sensitive to the energy of their spaces,” says Hodde. “Where we live and create deeply influences our ideas, our productivity, and even our opportunities.”

Throughout the event, Hodde connected with actors, producers, musicians, and media personalities, offering guests an introduction to how feng shui principles can be applied in modern homes to support creativity, wellbeing, and intentional living.

“Our homes hold the energy for everything we’re building — our work, our relationships, and our future,” Hodde says. “When we intentionally shape our environments, we often begin to shift what feels possible in our lives.”

The appearance comes during a deeply personal time for Hodde, who is preparing to welcome a baby through adoption in the coming weeks. The experience has further deepened her appreciation for how meaningful and powerful the energy of home can be.

“As I prepare to welcome a baby, I’ve been reflecting even more on the energy of the spaces we create and how they impact not just ourselves, but our families as well,” Hodde says. “I’ve always experienced spaces very intuitively, almost like an artist experiences color or music. When you change your space, you truly begin to change your life.”

With growing interest in holistic design and wellness among celebrities and entrepreneurs, feng shui is increasingly becoming part of the conversation around intentional living and creative performance.

Following the event, Hodde plans to continue working with creatives, entrepreneurs, and public figures seeking to align their homes and spaces with their personal and professional goals.

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