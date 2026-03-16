AwareNow and Kinomap Launch Global Virtual 5K for Multiple Sclerosis During National MS Awareness Month

'Because I Can' Virtual 5K for MS

Genentech is the Official Sponsor of the Because I Can Virtual 5K. $5 from every registration will be donated to the National MS Society.

OWOSSO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AwareNow Media today announced that Kinomap has been named the Official Training Partner for the Because I Can Virtual 5K, relaunching nationwide in March for MS Awareness Month.The Because I Can Virtual 5K is more than a run. It is a movement inspired by the upcoming documentary Because I Can, which follows AwareNow Co-Founder Allié McGuire’s journey living with multiple sclerosis while training to race. What began as a personal declaration has grown into a global call to action.Through this partnership, every registered participant will receive one month of full access to Kinomap’s immersive training platform, including the opportunity to virtually run the official Because I Can 5K route alongside McGuire. Participants will also receive an official medal and have their name included in the film credits.Kinomap invites participants to run, ride, or row using its interactive platform. In the spirit of inclusion, AwareNow extends the invitation even further. Participants are encouraged to run, walk, roll, or move in whatever way they are able. The Because I Can Virtual 5K is designed to be accessible, allowing individuals of all abilities to take part in the story and movement.In addition, $5 from every registration will be donated directly to the National MS Society to support research, advocacy, and programs serving people living with MS.“We are not asking MS for permission to live,” said Allié McGuire, Co-Founder of AwareNow Media and creator of the Because I Can movement. “Because I Can started as something I needed to say to myself. Now it is something we are saying together. Partnering with Kinomap allows people anywhere in the world to train with me, to move with purpose, and to turn every mile into impact.”Kinomap’s global training platform connects athletes and everyday runners through real-world routes and immersive experiences. By serving as Official Training Partner, Kinomap will power the virtual training experience for participants during MS Awareness Month and beyond.“As AwareNow relaunches the Because I Can Virtual 5K for MS Awareness Month, we are proud to stand beside them as Official Training Partner,” said Asad Alam, Vice President of Global Business Development at Kinomap. “This initiative perfectly reflects what Kinomap believes in — using technology to connect people through movement. We are honored to provide participants with the opportunity to train alongside Allié and be part of a cause that transcends fitness.”The 2026 relaunch also recognizes Genentech as the Official Sponsor of the AwareNow Because I Can Virtual 5K, supporting the initiative’s mission to raise awareness and amplify stories within the MS community.“Because I Can represents the heart of what AwareNow was built to do,” said Jack McGuire, Co-Founder of AwareNow Media. “We create infrastructure for cause-based storytelling to scale globally. This partnership with Kinomap, combined with the support of Genentech and the impact of the National MS Society, demonstrates what happens when community, technology, and purpose move in the same direction.”Participants may complete the 5K anywhere, anytime during MS Awareness Month. Registration is now open at becauseican5k.com.ABOUT AWARENOW MEDIAAwareNow is a global cause-based storytelling platform dedicated to raising awareness for the Human Cause one story at a time. Through magazine, film, events, and digital initiatives, AwareNow builds infrastructure that scales advocacy and amplifies voices worldwide.Website: www.IamAwareNow.com ABOUT KINOMAPKinomap is an interactive and immersive training app dedicated to indoor cycling, running, and rowing. It is the largest geolocated video sharing platform featuring the best routes worldwide. The app connects to a wide range of fitness equipment to deliver a realistic and immersive training experience. Training is no longer just indoor. It feels real.ABOUT GENENTECHFounded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California.

'Because I Can' Official Trailer

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