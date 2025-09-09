Genentech Named Official Supporter of AwareNow’s MS Channel, Recognized as a “Cause Champion”

Partnership expands access to real patient stories, stats, and resources for multiple sclerosis through AwareNow’s Table of Causes™.

OWOSSO, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OWOSSO, Mich. — September 9, 2025 — AwareNow Media ™, the world’s official platform for causes, today announced that Genentech has come on board as the Official Supporter of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Channel within the AwareNow Table of Causes ™. In this role, Genentech is being recognized as an AwareNow Cause Champion, supporting AwareNow’s mission to provide the MS community—and those who care for them—with accessible stats, stories, and resources that inform, inspire, and empower.“A partnership like this turns awareness into action. Together, we’re making sure people living with MS feel seen, supported, and equipped,” said Allié McGuire, CEO and co-founder of AwareNow Media, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years ago.“When companies stand beside communities as Cause Champions, stories travel farther, empathy deepens, and change accelerates,” added Jack McGuire, President and co-founder of AwareNow Media.Through this support, AwareNow will expand the MS Channel’s service to the community—publishing more patient stories and delivering more practical tools so people living with MS, care partners, and clinicians can navigate conversations and daily life with more clarity and confidence.About AwareNow MediaAwareNow Media™ is the world’s official platform for causes—a multimedia company devoted to the human cause. Through original magazines, podcasts, films, events, and the AwareNow Table of Causes™, AwareNow connects audiences to stories, statistics, and resources that catalyze empathy and measurable impact. The platform engages millions every month across digital, social, and streaming environments, with ongoing recognition of Official Supporters and Cause Champions who help bring these stories to life. To learn more, visit www.IamAwareNow.com About GenentechFounded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com # # #

