Accel1 Acquires Suncharge Smartgrids to Launch Renewable Energy Infrastructure Vertical

Accel1 Acquires Suncharge Smartgrids.

Strategic acquisition strengthens Accel1’s climate technology portfolio and expands capabilities in distributed renewable energy systems.

The future of cities and infrastructure will be defined by how effectively energy systems integrate with climate technologies.” — Sanjay Kommera, Chief Executive Officer, Accel1 Inc

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accel1, a global climate technology and infrastructure company, today announced the acquisition of Suncharge Smartgrids India Pvt. Ltd, marking the launch of a new Renewable Energy & Smart Power Infrastructure vertical within the company.

The acquisition strengthens Accel1’s mission of developing planet-scale technologies that transform how cities, infrastructure, and communities interact with energy and the environment.

Through this integration, Accel1 will expand its capabilities across distributed renewable energy systems, smart power infrastructure, and climate-resilient energy networks, complementing its growing portfolio of environmental technologies including AtmosPOLE™, HydroTRACE™, BioFORGE™ and AccelTRACK™.

Suncharge Smartgrids brings expertise in smart energy platforms, distributed energy systems, and renewable infrastructure innovation, which will now be integrated with Accel1’s global climate technology platforms.

Together, the companies will focus on developing solutions across:

 distributed renewable energy systems

 smart energy grids

 sustainable urban power infrastructure

 climate-resilient energy networks

 integrated climate and energy intelligence platforms

Sanjay Kommera, CEO of Accel1, said:

“The future of cities and infrastructure will be defined by how effectively energy systems integrate with climate technologies. The acquisition of Suncharge Smartgrids strengthens our ability to build scalable renewable energy solutions that work alongside our environmental infrastructure platforms. This is an important step in expanding Accel1’s role as a planetary engineering company.”

Vedvyas Valluri, CEO of Suncharge Smartgrids added:

“Joining Accel1 opens an exciting new chapter for Suncharge. Accel1’s global vision for climate-positive infrastructure aligns closely with our work in distributed renewable energy systems. By combining our expertise with Accel1’s innovation platforms, we can accelerate the development of next-generation energy infrastructure designed for sustainable cities and resilient communities.”

Expanding Accel1’s Climate Infrastructure Platform

With this acquisition, Accel1 continues to build an integrated portfolio of climate and environmental technologies addressing some of the world’s most urgent challenges.

The company is developing infrastructure platforms across:

 renewable energy systems

 environmental intelligence technologies

 water and climate monitoring systems

 sustainable urban infrastructure

 carbon and sustainability management platforms

The Suncharge leadership team will join Accel1 as part of the integration, contributing to the development of the company’s renewable energy initiatives.

About Accel1 (www.accel1.com)

Accel1 is a planetary engineering company developing next-generation infrastructure technologies that improve how cities interact with the environment.

The company’s technology platforms span climate intelligence, environmental infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and sustainability data platforms designed to support the transition toward cleaner and more resilient urban ecosystems.

About Suncharge Smartgrids (www.suncharge.in)

Suncharge Smartgrids India Pvt. Ltd specializes in distributed renewable energy solutions and smart energy infrastructure, focusing on technologies that support the deployment of sustainable and efficient energy systems across modern infrastructure environments.

Media Contact

Pratibha Chauhan

Email: pchauhan@accel1.com

Website: www.accel1.com

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