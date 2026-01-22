Accel1 Inc. Signs Strategic MoU with IIT Roorkee to Advance Deep Climate Technology Innovation

IIT Roorkee–Accel1 Strategic MoU Signing on Deep Climate Engineering and Innovation

ROORKEE, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to innovation-driven growth and global collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accel1 Inc., a leading climate engineering company on accelerating climate engineering technology commercialization, start-ups, and industry-academia partnerships.

The MoU aims to foster collaborative engagement in areas such as deep-tech climate innovation, climate engineering start-up mentoring, technology transfer, capacity building, and market-oriented research. Facilitated under the guidance of Prof. Abhyanand Singh Maurya, IIT Roorkee, the partnership will enable IIT Roorkee and Accel1 to support early-stage ventures in climate tech, facilitate industry-linked climate research outcomes, and strengthen pathways for translating academic innovation into scalable solutions with environmental, societal and economic impact.

A key focus of the collaboration will be the application of advanced technologies and climate engineering approaches to address pressing challenges across regenerative agriculture, water resiliency, pollution control, and sustainable infrastructure. Through this engagement, the partnership seeks to bridge cutting-edge research with deployable, real-world solutions that contribute to climate resilience, environmental stewardship, and long-term sustainability.

The collaboration aligns closely with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India, while also contributing to global priorities around sustainable innovation, and global technology leadership in climate engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This partnership with Accel1 reflects IIT Roorkee’s strategic focus on transforming cutting-edge research into real-world impact. By strengthening industry and start-up linkages, and by expanding into areas such as climate engineering and sustainable technologies,we aim to create an ecosystem where innovation seamlessly transitions from laboratories to society, contributing to national development and global technological progress.”

Mr. Sanjay Kommera, Chief Executive Officer, Accel1 Inc., said, “The signing of this MoU with IIT Roorkee marks an important milestone in our mission to build strong, outcome-driven innovation ecosystems. Partnering with a premier academic institution enables us to accelerate the translation of research-led ideas into scalable technologies and startups. This collaboration will also advance deep-tech and climate-focused interventions across water resilience, regenerative agriculture, and pollution control—aligned with India’s national priorities and the global innovation landscape.”

Under the agreement, joint activities may include start-up acceleration programs, innovation and grand-challenge initiatives, mentorship and incubation support, collaborative research projects, climate and sustainability pilots and structured knowledge-exchange platforms. The partnership is also expected to provide IIT Roorkee students, researchers, and start-ups access to wider industry networks, global best practices, commercialization pathways, and real-world deployment opportunities.

This strategic association further strengthens IIT Roorkee’s role as a leading institution driving innovation-led and sustainability-focused growth, supporting India’s transition towards a knowledge-based, climate-resilient and globally integrated economy, and addressing complex societal challenges through technology, entrepreneurship, and responsible innovation.

About IIT Roorkee (https://www.iitr.ac.in/)

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

About Accel1 Inc. (www.accel1.com)

Accel1 is a deep-technology innovation and commercialization platform focused on designing, validating, and scaling climate-critical technologies that address some of the world’s most complex environmental and infrastructure challenges. Accel1 operates at the convergence of climate engineering, advanced systems innovation, and real-world deployment, enabling the transition of research-driven ideas into robust, field-ready solutions.

Accel1 works with premier academic institutions, start-ups, industry partners, and public-sector organizations to enable technology commercialization, venture creation, and industry-aligned research outcomes. Its platform model integrates engineering, data, AI, hardware, and systems thinking to address complex societal and environmental challenges.

