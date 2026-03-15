STACK Cybersecurity Earns GTIA Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award

STACK leaders receive global award

Livonia-based managed security firm recognized by global IT channel peers

Degrees or certificates rarely tell you what someone is made of.” — Tracey Birkenhauer

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STACK Cybersecurity, an IT managed security service provider (MSSP) has received the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award from the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA). The award was presented March 12 during the GTIA North America Community & Councils Forum in Chicago.STACK was recognized for its advocacy of diversity, equity, and inclusion across the technology sector, and for the tangible impact its programs have had on people's lives and careers. The company was selected by a panel of executive council members representing GTIA communities across the UK and Ireland, Benelux, DACH, ANZ and ASEAN regions. This recognition reflects peer esteem from across the global IT channel.STACK Cyber hosts Michigan's first Department of Labor-registered cybersecurity apprenticeship program, where this information technology firm welcomes non-traditional learners and technicians to earn the equivalent of an associate's degree through on-the-job training, on-site labs, and online learning."Credentials tell you what someone studied," said Tracey Birkenhauer, Chief Impact Officer of STACK Cybersecurity. "Degrees or certificates rarely tell you what someone is made of. We hire for grit, temperament, and hands-on ability. That's why we don't require a degree or any certs to work here."STACK's Department of Labor-registered Cyber Defense Incident Responder apprenticeship program has been a cornerstone of the company's workforce development mission, creating nontraditional entry points into cybersecurity careers. The program is among the efforts cited in the company's broader commitment to expanding opportunity in a field that continues to face a critical talent shortage."Non-traditional hiring isn't a workaround," Birkenhauer said. "It's a better way. When you stop filtering by degrees and start looking for grit, temperament, and real-world ability, you open doors for people the industry has consistently overlooked. That's not just good for diversity. It's good for cybersecurity."GTIA is a vendor-neutral, non-profit membership community serving the worldwide IT channel. It represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,400 member companies. GTIA provides resources, networking, and support for industry standards across IT service providers, vendors, and distributors. Its annual Spotlight Awards are judged by peers from around the world, with winners selected based on positive impact on the IT channel and alignment with GTIA's mission.GTIA's newly formed Now Gen group is dedicated to guiding newcomers and career shifters, fostering the next generation of professionals to successfully navigate and thrive within the industry. This initiative builds upon the success of GTIA's revitalized mentorship program, which was inspired by the overwhelming recognition of mentorship as a key driver for career progression.A certified veteran-friendly employer, STACK Cybersecurity was recently named a 2026 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch recipient.About STACK CybersecuritySTACK Cybersecurity is a Livonia, Michigan-based managed security service provider and CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization serving defense contractors, health care, legal, accounting, and manufacturing clients throughout Metro Detroit and the nation. The company holds SOC 2 Type II certification and operates a Department of Labor-registered Cyber Defense Incident Responder apprenticeship program. For more information, visit stackcybersecurity.com ###

STACK leaders accept global award

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