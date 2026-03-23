AC2 Wave WMS Wins Gold for Cloud Solution and Silver for E-Commerce at IA Tech Awards 2026

Recognition reinforces AC2 Wave WMS as a cloud-native platform driving scalable and intelligent supply chain operations.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC2 Wave WMS, a cloud-native SaaS warehouse management system(WMS) developed by AC2, has been awarded Gold for Cloud Solution and Silver for E-Commerce at the IA Tech Awards 2026, recognising innovation in modern warehouse and supply chain operations.

The IA Tech Awards recognise technology solutions that demonstrate meaningful innovation and real-world impact across industries, highlighting platforms that advance digital capabilities and operational performance.

Recognition for Cloud Innovation

The Gold award for Cloud Solution recognises the role of cloud architecture in transforming warehouse operations into scalable platforms capable of supporting modern distribution and fulfilment environments. Cloud-enabled solutions allow organisations to deploy and scale more efficiently while maintaining real-time operational visibility across supply chain networks.

AC2 Wave WMS is built on modern cloud architecture and powered by real-time operational data to support complex warehouse environments. The platform enables organisations to manage operations with high levels of inventory accuracy, operational efficiency, and system reliability.

Modern WMS platforms are increasingly built on cloud infrastructure to support real-time data visibility, automation, and scalable supply chain execution. By integrating operational data across warehouse activities, organisations can make faster decisions and improve overall logistics performance.

Supporting the Growth of E-Commerce Fulfilment

The Silver award in E-Commerce recognises the role of warehouse technology in enabling faster and more reliable fulfilment for digital commerce. As online retail and omnichannel distribution continue to grow, WMS platforms play a critical role in orchestrating order processing, inventory management, and logistics coordination.

Companies recognised at this year’s IA Tech Awards include technology innovators such as ClickAsia, Exabytes, Vlan Asia, and Fiuu, reflecting strong innovation across the region’s technology ecosystem.

AC2 Wave WMS supports warehouse operations across multiple markets in Asia, helping organisations modernise distribution infrastructure and adapt to increasingly complex supply chain requirements.

More information about AC2 Wave WMS is available at:

AC2 Wave WMS warehouse management system

The full announcement can be found here:

AC2 Wave WMS IA Tech Awards 2026 Announcement

About AC2

AC2 is a SaaS company developing warehouse management software (WMS), delivering cloud-native solutions that improve operational efficiency, inventory visibility, and supply chain responsiveness.

Its flagship platform, AC2 Wave WMS, is a cloud-native SaaS warehouse management system built on modern cloud architecture and powered by real-time operational data. The platform supports distribution centres, e-commerce fulfilment, and complex logistics environments that require scalable, reliable, and high-performance warehouse execution.

AC2 serves customers across multiple markets in Asia, enabling organisations to build more intelligent, scalable, and digitally connected warehouse operations.

Learn more:

AC2 WAVE WMS Cloud-Native Warehouse Management Platform

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