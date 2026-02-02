Christy Ng Goes Live in the Philippines Using AC2 Wave WMS to Support Regional Operations

Christy Ng team marking the Philippines go live using AC2 Wave WMS, a warehouse management system supporting regional warehouse operations across Southeast Asia.

Cloud native warehouse management system supports regional expansion and scalable fulfillment across Southeast Asia

After implementing AC2 Wave WMS, our business grew more than four times, enabling our expansion into Indonesia and the Philippines.” — Christy Ng, Founder

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christy Ng has gone live in the Philippines using AC2 Wave WMS, a cloud native warehouse management system designed for multi country fulfillment operations across Southeast Asia.

The go live represents an important milestone in Christy Ng’s regional expansion journey. As the brand continues to scale beyond Malaysia into neighboring markets, warehouse execution has become a critical foundation for maintaining inventory accuracy, fulfillment speed, and operational consistency across countries.

The Christy Ng Philippines implementation reflects a broader strategy to standardize warehouse execution on a single WMS platform. By using AC2 Wave WMS, the organization is able to support high volume eCommerce fulfillment and complex B2B operations, maintain real time inventory visibility, and align operational processes across regional warehouses.

“As we scaled the business, having a stable and scalable warehouse management foundation became increasingly important,” said Christy Ng, Founder. “After implementing AC2 Wave WMS, our business grew more than four times, enabling our expansion into Indonesia and the Philippines.”

For brands operating across Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, regional expansion introduces increasing fulfillment complexity. Systems designed for single country operations often struggle to scale as order volumes, SKU counts, and sales channels grow. Cloud native warehouse management systems provide the flexibility required to support cross border operations without fragmenting processes or data.

AC2 Wave WMS is designed to support multi warehouse and multi country deployments, high volume eCommerce fulfillment, and complex B2B operations, while allowing operational changes to adapt to market demand without disrupting warehouse execution. The platform is commonly used by brands operating across Southeast Asia where scalability and real time visibility are critical to fulfillment performance.

Christy Ng’s Philippines go live illustrates how regional brands can strengthen operational foundations early in the expansion journey. By aligning warehouse execution across markets, organizations are better positioned to support sustainable growth while maintaining service reliability.

Additional details on the Christy Ng Philippines implementation and regional fulfillment approach are available in the full case article.

About Christy Ng

Christy Ng is a Southeast Asian fashion and accessories brand offering footwear, bags, and lifestyle products. Founded in Malaysia, the brand has expanded its presence across regional markets through a combination of retail and eCommerce channels.

About AC2 Wave WMS

AC2 Wave WMS is a cloud native warehouse management system designed for regional operations across Southeast Asia. The platform supports multi country deployments, real time inventory visibility, and scalable warehouse execution for brands operating across the region.

