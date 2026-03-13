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Former Western New York man sentenced for lying while testifying during his fraud trial

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Michael W. Luehrsen, 41, of Miami, Florida, who was convicted of perjury, was sentenced to serve three years’ probation by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. Luehrsen will also pay approximately $2,000,000 in restitution and forfeit approximately $2,000,000 in assets, including investments and real estate proceeds. 

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Former Western New York man sentenced for lying while testifying during his fraud trial

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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