Hogg Networking Now Provides IPv6 Consulting Services to Large Enterprises

Hogg Networking

Hogg Networking is proud to announce that we are now providing large enterprises with technical IPv6 implementation guidance.

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) has become the dominant Internet protocol, surpassing IPv4 in total Internet traffic. On average, IPv6 performs better with lower Round-Trip-Time (RTT) latency than IPv4 across the Internet. According to the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre’s (APNIC’s) observations, there are 26 countries that have more than half of their users preferring IPv6 connectivity. According to Google’s IPv6 Statistics site nearly 50% of their Internet traffic uses IPv6. Within the United States, their observations show nearly 60% of Internet traffic uses IPv6.Enterprises can no longer continue to ignore IPv6, so they must prepare to enable IPv6 now. Governments and business must modernize their Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and this includes updating their networks to support the current Internet Protocol. Large enterprises intentionally or unintentionally compress their IPv6 deployment timelines by continuing to delay the inevitable upgrade. HoggNet helps them by reducing the time it takes to adopt IPv6.Hogg Networking has developed a methodology for providing IPv6 Consulting professional services to large enterprises. HoggNet works with organizations to develop a customized plan that suits their specific requirements and unique missions. HoggNet’s methodology guides enterprises through the various IPv6 transition phases. This methodology keeps them focused and following the industry’s leading practices by leveraging HoggNet’s decades of IPv6 experience.“The worldwide migration to IPv6 is an inevitability and an eventuality for all organizations,” says Scott Hogg, Hogg Networking’s founder. “Over the past twenty years I’ve been involved in numerous IPv6 projects and developed this methodology that helps enterprises avoid the common pitfalls and missteps. This strategy results in IPv6 projects that are more successful, take less time, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.”Some of these IPv6 transition phases can be performed in parallel while other phases have strict dependencies. At project initiation, organizations are advised to start by understanding the business benefits of using IPv6. HoggNet develops customized business cases for enterprises aiming to realize the maximum benefits the IPv6 protocol provides. This early step guides the subsequent phases of the plan.Hogg Networking aims to empower its clients through education, making them self-sufficient so they can deploy and operate IPv6 in perpetuity. HoggNet provides IPv6 Training Classes and helps large organizations develop an IPv6 training plan that forms the foundational knowledge for the long-term IPv6 implementation activities. Furnishing technical IPv6 training to enterprise IT teams is a critical early step that some less-disciplined organizations miss.The subsequent activities involve advanced technical planning for the eventual IPv6 deployment. These tasks include:• developing an IPv6 address plan and obtaining address resources from a Regional Internet Registry (RIR),• drafting an IPv6 network design for establishing contiguous end-to-end reachability,• documenting an IPv6 Security strategy to ensure the organization proactively protects itself from known IPv6 threats,• developing an operations plan so the organization can measure IPv6 deployment progress and maintain the IPv6 implementation for years to come,• performing proof-of-concept lab testing of IPv6 product features and functionality,• and preparing actual implementation configurations for the deployment of IPv6 into their IT environments.Scott Hogg has historically advised enterprises to “IPv6-only where you can, dual-stack where you must.” The final phase of this IPv6 transition involves the enterprise organization removing IPv4 from the environment and leaving a network that solely uses IPv6. Running an IPv6-only network is the ultimate objective of an IPv6 transition and this methodology successfully guides enterprises toward that goal.About Hogg NetworkingHogg Networking is an Information Technology (IT) professional services firm that provides guidance and training to organizations. Hogg Networking specializes in computer networking, IT security, and cloud technology services. HoggNet has deep expertise in the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). Hogg Networking offers IPv6 Training Classes, IPv6 Consulting services, and provides proactive IPv6 Security designs.Visit HoggNet.com for more information.

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