Hogg Networking Launches New and Updated IPv6 Training Classes

Hogg Networking is proud to announce updates to our IPv6 training course materials and technical guidance.

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hogg Networking firmly believes in the power of education to empower customers to be self-sufficient and independently perform implementation and long-term operations. HoggNet’s goal is to take complex technical topics, make them easy to understand, and make them feasible to deploy, secure, and operate.Hogg Networking offers a wide variety of IPv6 Training Classes . These classes suit a wide array of specific IT roles and cover various aspects of applying the IPv6 protocol. The goal is to maximize the effectiveness of the training and make it as applicable as possible. There is no additional extra charge for these customizations. After these classes, students can take the three free IPv6 Certification exams to confirm their comprehension of the course materials.Scott Hogg has been teaching IPv6 educational sessions since 2004, and he has delivered over 360 full days of IPv6 classes since 2007. Over this nearly two-decade span, Scott has delivered IPv6 training to well over 2100 individuals at over 100 organizations. Scott continually improves his IPv6 training courses and customizes them to suit the specific requirements of his students.HoggNet offers live-virtual training that includes hands-on configuration in our world-class IPv6 testing and training laboratory. Hogg Networking has invested in new hardware and software from Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks, Dell, F5, among others. This significantly expands the HoggNet IPv6 training lab and allows us the opportunity to provide new exercises for the students to further enhance their knowledge.HoggNet’s most popular class is a four-day technical deep dive class that goes through a rapid introduction to IPv6, followed by deep dives into networking, systems, services, software, troubleshooting and security hacking and defending. This is a comprehensive hands-on full-stack IPv6 class that takes full advantage of the expanded IPv6 lab environment.HoggNet’s IPv6 training is continually updated to be the most technical, comprehensive, and modern available today. The IPv6 training covers dual-protocol configuration and testing and troubleshooting. We provide training on implementing IPv6-only networks and environments including DNS64/NAT64, 464XLAT, and IPv6-Mostly deployment configurations. The classes now cover Segment Routing for IPv6 (SRv6), Virtual Extensible LAN for IPv6 (VXLANv6), and IPv6-only Kubernetes (k8s) deployment.In 2019, Scott Hogg created a class titled “Rapidly Deploying IPv6 on AWS” and has since continued to teach organizations how to enable IPv6 in their AWS cloud infrastructure. Scott has updated his “IPv6 Running on AWS” class to keep it current and to showcase all that can be done with this protocol in AWS’s public cloud. AWS has made significant strides in IPv6-enablement of their services over the past decade. This year alone, AWS has made 66 announcements about services that now support IPv6. HoggNet keeps up with these IPv6 feature releases and continuously updates the AWS IPv6 course content.All enterprise organizations should build an IPv6 Training Plan and begin educating their teams on the protocol and how it will be used in their IT environments. This is one of the first steps in a phased IPv6 implementation based on industry best practices. Hogg Networking is ready to assist with this training to help your teams prepare for the eventual deployment of IPv6.About Hogg NetworkingHogg Networking is an Information Technology (IT) professional services firm that provides guidance and training to organizations. Hogg Networking specializes in computer networking, IT security, and cloud technology services. HoggNet has deep expertise in the Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). Hogg Networking offers IPv6 Training Classes, IPv6 Consulting services, and provides proactive IPv6 Security designs.Visit HoggNet.com for more information.

