WebWork Time Tracker Expands to 8,000+ App Integrations, Becomes One of the Most Connected Time Tracking Platforms

WebWork connects to 8,000+ apps

With new Make.com and Zapier v2 integrations plus API, WebWork now connects time tracking data to thousands of business tools alongside native integrations.

Time tracking data matters only when it reaches payroll, invoicing, and project tools. With Make, Zapier, and our API, WebWork connects to almost any system.” — Vahagn Sargsyan, CEO of WebWork

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebWork Time Tracker has launched three integration expansions that position the platform among the most connected time tracking solutions available. The release includes a Make.com partnership, a rebuilt Zapier integration, and a public API with webhook support — extending WebWork's reach to more than 8,000 applications on top of its 25+ native integrations.The Make.com integration brings WebWork to the visual automation platform used by operations teams worldwide. Users can build multi-step workflows with conditional logic, syncing time tracking data with CRM systems, accounting platforms, HR tools, and internal databases. Triggers include timesheet submissions, approvals, rejections, and time request events. Actions allow external systems to create projects, tasks, members, and contracts inside WebWork automatically.WebWork has also rebuilt its Zapier integration from the ground up. Version 2 includes expanded triggers and actions, connecting WebWork to Zapier's library of more than 8,000 applications. Teams can automate project creation from CRM deals, push approved hours to accounting software, notify managers in Slack when timesheets need review, and sync new hires from HR systems directly into WebWork.For businesses with custom requirements, WebWork released a public API with full documentation and real-time webhooks. The API provides programmatic access to time entries, projects, tasks, team members, attendance records, and productivity data. Webhooks notify external systems instantly when events occur — clock-in, clock-out, task completion, timesheet approval — eliminating the need for polling and enabling real-time data flows to internal tools, dashboards, ERP systems, and proprietary platforms.These automation layers build on WebWork's existing native integrations, which include direct connections to Jira, Asana, Trello, ClickUp, Notion, Basecamp, Azure DevOps, GitHub, Bitbucket, Slack, Google Workspace, QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho, Deel, PayPal, Payoneer, Wise, and more.The expansion addresses a common problem for growing organizations: time tracking data trapped in silos. Tracked hours need to flow into payroll providers, client billing systems, project management tools, and business intelligence dashboards. Manual transfers introduce delays and errors. Automated integrations eliminate that friction.WebWork serves more than 26,000 businesses worldwide with AI-powered time tracking, productivity analytics, attendance management, project tools, and invoicing across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and web.All new integration features are available now on Pro and Plus plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.