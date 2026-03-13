Weekly Traffic Update: March 13, 2026
W 28th Terrace street maintenance work begins March 16
Beginning Monday, March 16, City contractors will begin street maintenance work on W 28th Terrace from Four Wheel Drive to Iowa Street Frontage Road as part of the Street Maintenance program. This work will include milling, curb and gutter, patching, and overlay.
The City anticipates this work to end May 15, pending weather or other delays.
Northbound Monterey Way closed for waterline work
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, City contractors will close northbound Monterey Way at Bob Billings Drive to W 14th Terrace for waterline work as part of the Bob Billings Improvement project.
The City anticipates this work to be completed in two weeks, pending weather or other delays.
To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.
Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov
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