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Changes to Fees and Charges in 2026-27

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2026

Several fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2026-27 to reflect deductibles on basic plate insurance, increased alcohol infraction penalties and certificate requirements to angling licenses. 

The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Finance
Regina
Phone: 306-787-6627
Email: financecommunicationsfi@gov.sk.ca

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Changes to Fees and Charges in 2026-27

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